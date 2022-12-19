Weekly Deals: Best Smartphone Deals in Germany, US, UK and India





We’ve scrolled through online offers from several countries and picked out the most interesting deals. Even though some are still active and some have improved, we try to stay up to date so we don’t repeat the same deals from last week. Use the links below to navigate to your region.

Germany

The Xiaomi 13 series was unveiled this week, and the vanilla model looks pretty good. However, it is unclear whether it will enter overseas markets. Also, since the vanilla 12 originally cost 800, the 13 should be in the same ballpark. Of course, the previous price of the Xiaomi 12. Of course you can pick it up for 540 on Amazon Germany right now.

It’s not the headtuner it used to be, but it’s on the smaller side of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone (6.28 120Hz 12-bit AMOLED display) and has a main camera (50MP 1/1.56) very similar to the new model (but no tele) and a 67W wired and 4,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging.

Another phone smaller than most is the Sony Xperia 10 IV. 6 21:9 display, it is only 67mm wide and weighs 161g. That display, by the way, is a 10-bit HDR capable panel (but still doesn’t have a high refresh rate). The Snapdragon 695 is a bit laggy at this price point, but Sony has included a telephoto camera (8MP, 54mm) for use with the 12MP main (OIS) and 8MP ultra-wide. Also, the battery life is amazing (earning an endurance rating of 163 hours).

Here’s a pair of Motorolas that offer great value for money. The Moto G200 is down to the 350 and the budget is good for a large 6.8 144Hz LCD (HDR10), speedy Snapdragon 888+ and 108MP camera. The 888+ tends to get hot, but the company has equipped the phone with solid cooling. Also, the chipset is powerful enough for Motorola’s Ready For desktop mode. The camera is pretty good too. So while this isn’t the best gaming phone or the best camera phone money can buy, it might be the best you can get from the 350.

Motorola Edge 30 is 50 cheaper, but on the plus side it loses the flagship chip and the Snapdragon 778G + is more efficient. The phone is medium sized with a 6.5 144Hz AMOLED (HDR10+) display. As for cameras, you get a better 50MP ultra-wide camera (versus 13MP) and a 50MP main camera (1.0m vs. 0.7m, though the G200 supports 9-in-1 binning).

uk

The Sony Xperia 1 IV features a 4K-class 120Hz OLED display, a 6.5-inch size, and a 12MP telephoto camera with a changeable focal length from 85mm to 125mm (3.5-5.2x). It has everything you could want from a flagship: a notch, no-hole design, microSD slot, and 3.5mm jack. It’s not cheap by any means, but if you’re planning on buying some good noise-cancelling over-ear headphones, this offer from Amazon UK includes the best Sony WH-1000XM4 (worth $250 on its own).

More compact and cheaper! An alternative is the Sony Xperia 5 IV. The 120Hz OLED display only has FHD+ resolution and the tele camera is fixed at 60mm, but this also has the ridiculous design of a 1 IV. Also, this is relatively cheap since you skip the free headphones.

If you are looking for something that will last a long time at an affordable price, the Samsung Galaxy A23 (4G) comes with a 3-year warranty and has already received the Android 13 update. Other pluses include a decently sized 6.6 90Hz LCD (FHD+ resolution, though the screen quality is much lacking) and solid battery life (with a 130-hour endurance rating).

The cheaper one is the Samsung Galaxy A04s. It also comes with a 3-year warranty that will give you piece of mind. The lower specs are more suitable for younger children or older parents.

USA

Many closer to flagships make compromises, such as using FHD+ screens or skipping telephoto cameras. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a decent flagship and features a 6.7 QHD+ 120Hz display (LTPO2 panel to boot) and a trio of Hasselblad cameras: 48MP main, 8MP 3.3x tele, and 50MP ultra-wide (150). The 5,000mAh battery can be recharged using 65W wired and 50W wireless charging. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is also a lot of hardware for $550. This is significantly lower than the Galaxy S22+ (with FHD+ non-LTPO display).

Last week the Sony Xperia 1 IV (with 512GB storage) was $1,400, but it didn’t drop an extra $200. It’s still one of the most expensive non-folding products on the market, but its unique 4K-worthy 120Hz OLED display and variable focal length telephoto camera (with necessities like a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD slot) put it in a league of its own. .

Is new always better? Motorola Edge (2022) has 6.6 144Hz OLD display and Dimensity 1050 chipset, 50MP main (1/1.55) and 13MP ultra-wide cameras. It’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. All for $350.

The Motorola Edge (2021) costs $50 less, but offers a larger 6.8 144Hz display, this time an LCD, and a Snapdragon 778G (both chipsets perform similarly). The main camera goes down to a 108MP sensor (same size, 1/1.52) and the ultra-wide goes down to 8MP. The battery offers the same 5,000mAh capacity and 30W wired charging, but no wireless.

India

People from different parts of India have posted tests comparing 4G and 5G connection speeds. To put it mildly, the difference is huge. This may be the time for older 5G phones like the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to shine. It has a Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 6.55 90Hz AMOLED display and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W wired-only charging. The main camera has a 64MP sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra wide angle and 5MP telephoto macro module. This is the 6/128GB model, but has a microSD slot if you need more storage space.

If you’re not ready to switch to 4G just yet, there are plenty of affordable options out there. For example, the Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43 90Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 680 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired-only charging. The cameras have a 50MP main module and an 8MP ultra-wide module. This has 6GB of RAM like the NE above, but has both a microSD slot and a 3.5mm jack for half the storage.

Finish with some Xiaomi vs Tecno competition in the lower 10,000 segment. Very often this means Android Go phones like the Tecno Pop 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi A1. Both have the same Helio A22 chipset, similar 6.56/6.52 inch displays (HD+) and a simple 8MP camera (5MP selfie). They also have the same 5,000mAh battery, but both use microUSB. Tecno boasts native splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for Redmi.

Sub-10,000 doesn’t have to mean the Go edition, the next pair run full Android. The Tecno Spark9 has a better screen with both HD+ IPS LCDs 6.6 90Hz vs 6.53 60Hz. The Redmi 9 Activ has the G35 but uses the Helio G37, but it’s basically the same chip. Both have very similar camera setups (13MP module on the back) and a too-too 5,000mAh battery with microUSB for charging. Tecno runs the latest version of Android, v12, while Redmi has recently been updated to MIUI 12.5/Android 11.

