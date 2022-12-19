Arctic air will blow over much of the United States just before ChristmasExBulletin





A man is covered in snow on Fenn Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on December 16, 2022. Ben Garver/AP .

Toggle legend Ben Garver/AP

Ben Garver/AP

ATLANTA forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the country as a mass of arctic air blows across the already freezing southern United States.

“We’re looking at temperatures well below normal, potentially record high temperatures before the Christmas holidays,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The polar air arrives as an earlier storm system gradually calms down in the northeastern United States after burying parts of the region in two feet of snow. More than 80,000 customers in New England were still without power Sunday morning, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The incoming Arctic front is bringing “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana,” the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Sunday.

By Thursday evening, temperatures will drop as low as 13 degrees in Jackson, Mississippi. and about 5 degrees in Nashville, Tennessee, the National Weather Service predicts.

For much of the United States, winter weather will get worse before it gets better.

The coming week has the potential for “the coldest air of the season” as the powerful Arctic front crosses the eastern two-thirds of the country in the days leading up to Christmas, according to the latest forecast from the Federal College Weather Prediction Center. Park, md.

The center warned of a “massive swath of freezing temperatures from the Northern Rockies/Northern Plains to the Midwest through the middle of the week, then reaching the Gulf Coast and much of the eastern United States. by Friday and until the weekend”.

Arctic air was already pouring into Montana on Sunday night, but that didn’t deter residents from ice fishing and chasing coyotes.

Ice fishing will continue during the cold storm as temperatures won’t scare away ‘not the toughest’ anglers anyway, said Jason Mundel, who runs the Ripp’n Lipps Guide Service in the northeast from Montana.

Mundel said it was 4 degrees there Sunday night and a coyote contest was still going on in a nearby community. “These guys just came out of the elements, just bundled up,” he said.

In Atlanta, where temperatures are expected to dip below zero early Monday morning, forecasters are warning of even colder air by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City, Ga. The bottom Friday night in Atlanta will be around 13 degrees with the high temperature Saturday still below freezing at around 29 degrees, according to weather service projects.

Freezing temperatures can claim lives in an instant, a heartbreaking reality that Atlanta homelessness advocate George Chidi knows firsthand.

He visited a woman with serious mental health issues in downtown Atlanta earlier this year and found she had died of suspected hypothermia hours earlier. His body was found outside the 24-hour Greyhound bus station in the heart of downtown Atlanta, he said.

“She died within 30 meters of three heated buildings,” Chidi said.

He said homeless people who die in freezing weather often do so because they struggle with alcohol, drugs or serious mental illness, or they don’t trust others and end up on the streets rather than in a shelter with other people.

Homeless people in southern states are also vulnerable to its weather conditions that make it comfortable one week but suddenly freezing the next.

“A main factor is not the temperature itself,” Chidi said. “It’s the rate at which the temperature drops.”

Florida won’t have a White Christmas, but forecasters expect this weekend to be unusually cold across the state.

North Florida cities such as Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Pensacola predicted lows in the 20s on Christmas Eve, with highs around 40.

In the northeast, utility companies brought in additional workers from other states but were hampered by slippery roads and dangerous conditions.

“It was heavy, wet snow, which had impacts on both travel and infrastructure,” said Frank Pereira, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Police across New England responded to hundreds of crashes or vehicles sliding off the road over the weekend. Maine State Police said Saturday night they had responded to more than 180 crashes since Friday night. There were only minor injuries.

Vermont officials said they are looking for locations for potential warming centers in the hardest-hit areas, in case they are needed. State officials warned Saturday that power to some customers may not be restored for two to three days.

“Last night we brought in people who weren’t able to cook for themselves, so we made sure we had space for them,” Becket Gourlay, host at the Waterhouse restaurant in Peterborough, said on Sunday. , NH. . “Even today some people came to watch the last game of the World Cup because their TVs were off.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/19/1144061178/arctic-air-will-blast-much-of-u-s-just-before-christmas-forecasters-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos