Biden faces pressure over expected relaxation of US asylum rules





WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers, Republican and Democratic, on Sunday urged Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to handle an expected wave of asylum seekers at the U.S. southern border when restrictions on the COVID era should end this week.

US border towns are bracing for an influx of asylum seekers after a US judge ruled in November to overturn a policy adopted by the Trump administration in 2020 that allowed immigration authorities to quickly remove asylum seekers asylum in Mexico and other countries.

The policy, known as Title 42, is due to end on December 21 and thousands of asylum seekers are lining up at the US-Mexico border before restrictions are eased.

On Saturday, the West Texas border town of El Paso declared a state of emergency, citing hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets in cold weather and thousands being apprehended daily.

“This is a very serious situation,” U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales of Texas, a Republican, told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Gonzales called on Biden to reinvigorate past policies that attempted to expedite asylum review and expedite deportations.

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who also represents Texas, urged Biden to adopt a policy requiring people to only seek asylum at official border crossings.

“And if they don’t go down that path, they have to go back,” Cuellar told ‘Face the Nation’.

Republicans have made calls for tougher immigration policies a key message in their 2022 midterm election campaigns.

After winning a narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in November, some Republican lawmakers are calling for the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over what they see as a failed border policy under Biden. .

One of the strongest Republican voices for a tougher border policy, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, told ABC News on Sunday that ending Title 42 would bring “utter chaos.”

As Gonzales, the Republican lawmaker, said America was on the verge of a “hurricane of migrants,” the Biden administration pushed back against arguments that ending Title 42 amounted to opening America’s borders to foreigners. illegal immigrants.

“These are not people trying to cross the border illegally,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, a White House aide, told “Face the Nation.” “These are people coming forward, asking that they be treated according to the laws of the United States.”

Still, the pressure seemed to be growing on the Biden administration, even within his own party. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, also appearing on “Face the Nation,” urged Biden to seek an extension to Title 42.

“The president has to find a way,” Manchin said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bill Berkrot

