Republicans and Democrats warn that the US-Mexico border is ill-prepared for the lifting of Title 42

Republicans and Democrats are warning there could soon be an unmanageable influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border with the expected end this week of Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that allowed officers border workers to deport migrants for public health reasons during the coronavirus pandemic.

On ABCs This Week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) warned that if the courts did not intervene to keep Title 42 in place, there would be utter chaos on the southern border.

Whether it’s covid or some other issue, when people travel the world without knowing their health at all, it’s almost by definition a public health risk. There’s every reason to keep that in place, said Abbott, who along with other Republican officials has spent much of the pandemic battling government coronavirus restrictions.

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Biden administration could end Title 42 on Wednesday unless the Supreme Court intervenes. Republican officials said in court records that they would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser (D) declared a state of emergency before Title 42 expired, citing a growing number of asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of the Texas border town in dangerously cold temperatures.

I said from the start that I would call [a state of emergency] when I felt that our asylum seekers or our community were not safe, and I truly believe that today our asylum seekers are not safe, Leeser said at a conference of Saturday press.

Leeser also said he spoke to federal officials who said they believe El Paso could see 4,000 to 6,000 new migrants on Wednesday when Title 42 expires, a jump from the more than 2,000 migrants that the El Paso area of ​​US Customs and Border Protection is currently receiving each day.

I said: Do you believe you can get by today? The answer was no, Leeser said. And when I heard the answer was no, I knew we had to do something right away.

Friday’s court ruling represented a victory for immigration advocates in their quest to fully reopen borders to asylum seekers who were deported without a chance to make their case. The Biden administration also agrees that hard-line politics should end.

However, officials from both sides have warned that immigration centers that process migrants could soon be even more overwhelmed. Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) visited an immigration center along the border and said it was a federal government problem that similar immigration sites were already at capacity.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California) defended the removal of Title 42, saying it was not immigration policy, but public health policy.

We were in a very different place with regards to covid today than two or almost three years ago. So it’s time for Title 42 to go, Padilla said on ABCs This Week. The administration has made it clear that if Title 42 is technically lifted, they are prepared to implement a system at the border that makes them fairer but also more orderly and safer.

But on CBS Face the Nation Sunday, Sen. Joe Manchin III (DW.Va.) along with Reps. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.) and Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.), who represent parts of Texas along the Mexico border argued that the Biden administration was not ready to lift Title 42.

We have a border crisis. Everyone can see it, Manchin said. I think everyone realizes that something has to be done. [Title 42] must be extended until we can really, really reform immigration. Immigration reform will not happen in our country until we are all on both sides of the aisle.

Gonzales described a dire situation in El Paso, where last week he visited a migrant processing center with more than 500 people being held in a large group that usually contains around 100 people.

There is a bathroom. The smell is terrible and there are eight cloves in there, Gonzales said. What I saw shocked me and I wanted to share it with the world. It’s not about politics. It’s not, you know, trying to create that image that’s not there. It is reality.

Gonzales called on the Biden administration to reinstate programs that place immigration judges at the border and immediately return migrants to their home countries if they do not qualify for asylum.

Enough with the finger pointing, Gonzales said. I don’t care how we got here. How to get out of here?

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week that the Biden administration was ready to lift Title 42 in a safe and humane way after securing funding, placing 23,000 border guards and launched an anti-smuggling initiative in 2021. She also urged Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

Listen, we also need Congress to act. It is important that they provide the resources we have requested for border security and management. They must embrace the comprehensive immigration reform we have proposed, Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday. She blamed the Trump administration, saying it had completely gutted the system.

On Sunday, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) declined to answer when asked if he would agree to Title 42 being lifted, instead blaming congressional inaction for the lack of progress on reforming the immigration.

Maybe with this new Republican House and this Democratic Senate, we will finally take immigration reform seriously and stop demagogueting this issue by pointing fingers and saying disaster is about to happen, Brown said on NBC Meet the Press. I think the [Biden] the administration will figure this out in the short term, but clearly we have to get serious as a body, and it’s going to take both sides.

Maria Sacchetti and Arelis R. Hernndez contributed to this report.

