Encouraged millions to get around in 2 hours by bus





Millions of people across the UK can travel by bus for two days from 1 January to 31 March 2023. Thanks to $60 million in government funding to limit single rides, people can save nearly a third of the average 2.80 bus fare. Regional tickets can reach 5 or more for a single trip

Bus operators today (December 19, 2022) launch a campaign to promote the government fare cap scheme, while passengers are being encouraged to get around by bus for two hours from January to March next year.

The plan will help families, commuters and other passengers save money this winter, and from 1 January to 31 March 2023, to limit single tickets across the UK to two, outside of London. It will be supported by a government investment of $60 million.

With an average single regional bus ticket costing 2.80, passengers can save nearly a third of the ticket price per trip. In some rural areas, a ticket can cost over $5.

The plan will help reduce emissions and congestion by putting more commuters on buses and taking about 2 million cars off the road.

Today, the Government is allowing more than 130 bus operators, such as National Express and Stagecoach, to manage routes from the north to south of England and charge two or less for a single ticket, helping passengers to learn, work and travel. We confirmed that we support medical travel expenses. Those facing pressure from the soaring cost of living.

Bus Secretary Richard Holden said:

Brits love their buses. It is the most popular form of public transport in the UK, making up half of all journeys. So we invested $60 million to limit single bus fares to 2 to help families, students and commuters and get people back on the bus.

The plan will also take 2 million car trips off the road, and it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators sign up. So if you’re in Carlisle or Weston-Super-Mare, Birmingham or Doncaster, take the bus and tour between 1 January and 31 March.

Bus fares vary by region and bus operator across the country, and capping is an important step in ensuring that passengers across the country receive a fair deal.

The initiative forms part of the government’s household assistance campaign. That’s because the new cap could provide real savings to those most affected by the rising cost of living.

The bus fare cap will also help the bus industry continue to recover from the pandemic by encouraging bus use.

The initiative is part of an ambitious national bus strategy, Bus Back Better, with an allocation of over 2 billion to support bus services in the UK during the pandemic, funding improved services, new bus priority measures and new electric or hydrogen buses. It is based on a promise to support. , published last year.

National Express UK CEO Tom Stables said:

More people using buses is good for the economy, the environment and society as a whole. We are proud to be a part of this initiative as we know that great value and low fares motivate people to transfer to the bus. And even better, they freeze the child rate at 1. Bus travel is simple, affordable, easy, and there has never been a better time to get on board.

Elsewhere, a pilot bus fare scheme supported by $23.5 million in government funding launched in Cornwall in April of this year has significantly increased ridership.

The fare pilot, which runs over four years with the Any Ticket Any Bus campaign, includes a 2.50-day ticket within town or a 5-day ticket across Cornwall, valid across several bus operators.

Ensuring that the public has access to affordable bus fares will encourage more people to choose buses for regional travel, which will help reduce carbon emissions as the country moves towards its Net Zero goal.

Graham Vidler, Chief Executive Officer, Confederation of Passenger Transport, said:

Expect more customers to board as the price cap for two, starting in January in the UK, complements the great fares already in place that are making buses even more attractive and environmentally friendly this winter.

Bus travel for two helps customers face increasing cost challenges and allows them to try new travel options for work, education, public service, leisure or seeing loved ones.

The government will continue to work closely with bus operators and local authorities and consider future assistance to ensure that passengers can continue to use reliable and affordable bus services beyond March.

