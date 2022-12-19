Libyan militia detained Lockerbie suspect before surrender to US





Analysts said the Tripoli-based government responsible for handing over Masud was likely seeking US goodwill and favor amid power struggles in Libya.

Four Libyan security and government officials with direct knowledge of the operation recounted the trip that ended with Masud in Washington.

Officials said it began with his abduction from his home in the Abu Salim neighborhood of Tripoli. He was transferred to the coastal city of Misrata and eventually handed over to US agents who flew him out of the country, they said.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. Several said the United States had been pushing for months for Masud to be handed over.

Whenever they communicated, Abu Agila was on the agenda, an official said.

In Libya, many have questioned the legality of how he was arrested, just months after his release from a Libyan prison, and sent to the United States. Libya and the United States do not have a standing agreement on extradition, so there was no obligation to hand over Masud. .

The White House and Justice Department declined to comment on new details regarding Masuds’ transfer. US officials have said privately that they believe this was a proper extradition through ordinary court process.

A State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with briefing rules, said Saturday that Masuds’ transfer was legal and described it as the culmination of years of cooperation with the Libyan authorities.

The Libyan Attorney General has opened an investigation following a complaint from the Masuds family. But for nearly a week after the US announcement, the government in Tripoli remained silent, while rumors swirled for weeks that Masud had been kidnapped and sold by militiamen.

After public outcry in Libya, Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah acknowledged on Thursday that his government had handed over Masud. In the same speech, he also said that Interpol had issued an arrest warrant for Masuds. A Dbeibah government spokesperson did not respond to calls and messages seeking further comment.

On December 12, the US Department of Justice said it had asked Interpol to issue a warrant.

After the fall and assassination of longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in an uprising that turned into a civil war in 2011, Masud, an explosives expert for Libya’s intelligence services, was detained by a militia in the west of Libya. He served 10 years in prison in Tripoli for crimes related to his position under Gaddafi’s rule.

He was released in June after serving his sentence. After his release, he was under constant surveillance and barely left his family home in the Abu Salim neighborhood, a military official said.

The neighborhood is controlled by the Stabilization Support Authority, an umbrella of militias led by warlord Abdel-Ghani al-Kikli, a close ally of Dbeibah. Al-Kikli has been accused by Amnesty International of being involved in war crimes and other serious human rights violations over the past decade.

After Masuds was released from prison, the Biden administration stepped up extradition demands, Libyan officials said.

At first, Dbeibah’s government, one of two rival administrations claiming to rule Libya, was reluctant, citing concerns of political and legal repercussions, a prime minister’s office official said.

The official said US officials continue to raise the issue with the Tripoli-based government and with the warlords they have been dealing with in the fight against Islamic militants in Libya. Facing mounting pressure, the prime minister and his aides decided in October to hand Masud over to US authorities, the official said.

Dbeibah’s tenure remains hotly contested following the failure of elections scheduled for last year.

This is part of a broader campaign by Dbeibah, which essentially consists of giving gifts to influential states, said Jalel Harchaoui, a Libyan expert and associate researcher at the Royal United Services Institute. He said Dbeibah needed to curry favor with him to help him stay in power.

More than a decade after Gaddafi’s death, Libya remains chaotic and lawless, with militias still dominating vast territories. The country’s security forces are weak compared to local militias, with which Dbeibah’s government is allied to varying degrees. To arrest Masud, the government in Dbeibah called on al-Kikli, who also holds an official position in the government.

The prime minister discussed the Masud case in a meeting in early November with al-Kikli, according to a Stabilization Support Authority employee who had been briefed on the matter. After the meeting, Dbeibah informed US officials of his decision, agreeing that the transfer would take place within weeks to Misrata, where his family is influential, a government official said.

Then came the mid-November raid, which was described by officials.

Militiamen rushed to Masud’s room and seized him, transporting him blindfolded to an SSA-run detention center in Tripoli. He remained there for two weeks before being handed over to another militia in Misrata, known as the Joint Force, which reports directly to Dbeibah. It is a new paramilitary unit established as part of a network of militias that support it.

In Misrata, Masud was interrogated by Libyan officers in the presence of US intelligence officers, a Libyan official briefed on the interrogation said. Masud declined to answer questions about his alleged role in the Lockerbie attack, including the content of an interview the US says it gave to Libyan authorities in 2012 in which he admitted to being the maker of the bomb. He insisted his detention and extradition were unlawful, the official said.

In 2017, US officials received a copy of the 2012 interview in which they said Masud admitted to building the bomb and working with two other conspirators to carry out the attack on the Pan Am plane. According to an FBI affidavit filed in the case, Masud said the operation was ordered by Libyan intelligence and that Gaddafi thanked him and other team members afterwards.

Some have questioned the legality of handing over Masuds, given the role of informal armed groups and the lack of formal extradition procedures.

Harchaoui, the analyst, said Masuds’ extradition signals that the United States tolerates what he described as lawless behavior.

What foreign states do is they say we don’t care how the sausage is made, he said. We get things we like.

