Wealth tax demanded as number of UK billionaires rises 20% post-pandemic | super rich





The number of British billionaires has increased by a fifth since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity Equality Trust says government and central bank intervention during the pandemic has allowed Britain’s billionaire wealth to explode at the expense of the rest of society after boosting property values ​​and the stock market.

Three years ago, when the global health emergency began, the Bank of England and other large central banks around the world slashed interest rates to zero and poured billions of pounds into financial markets through quantitative easing bond-buying programs. The report, which aims to soften the edges of the worst recession in 300 years by supporting businesses, households and governments with lower borrowing costs, says the policy will help inflate asset prices, draining the pockets of wealthy investors. I’ve found that it helps with filling.

The Equality Trust said this has contributed to the number of British billionaires rising from 147 in 2020 to 177 this year, with middle billionaires now holding around 2 billion.

The sudden explosion of staggering wealth was largely due to measures by central banks to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, which led to a stock market boom as it poured trillions of dollars into financial markets, effectively filling the pockets of shareholders. , Jo Wittams, co-director of the Equality Trust, said in a report released Monday.

While COVID-19 has increased billionaires’ wealth to previously unseen levels, the construction of the economic infrastructure that has made this mass accumulation possible dates back over the past 40 years.

The report found that the number of billionaires in the UK has increased more than tenfold from the 15 the Sunday Times first published its rich list in 1990, after accounting for inflation during that period.

Using inflation-adjusted wealth data from Rich List archive copies, it found that the total wealth of British billionaires rose from 53.9 billion in 1990 to over 653 billion in 2022. This represents a 1,000% increase in the wealth of billionaires compared to the past. According to the report, 32 years.

It is a national disgrace to have allowed a very wealthy few to amass vast wealth since 1990, Wittams said. The UK’s record of wealth inequality is appalling, grossly unjust and a real threat to our economy and society.

Every year we are invited to celebrate the wealthiest individuals and families in the UK, with food bank use continuing to rise, 3.9 million children living in poverty and 6.7 million households struggling to heat. The fact that these are two sides of the coin is rarely mentioned.

Wittams said inequality need not be inevitable. The right policies can have a positive impact, she said. We urge the government to tax wealth according to income, reform the financial sector and end Britain’s role in tax avoidance. Two-thirds of British people agree that ordinary workers are not getting their fair share of the country’s wealth and it is time for the government to act.

Tax equality activists argue that the government could raise up to $37 billion to pay for public services if it introduced a series of wealth taxes.

Rather than save money with further cuts to public services, Tax Justice UK is urging the government to introduce five tax reforms for the very wealthy, which campaign groups say have done really well financially during the coronavirus crisis and lockdown. urged.

Taxes are about political choices. Cutting public services further at a time when most people are being hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis is wrong, said Tom Peters, head of advocacy at the UK Tax Advocate General. The rich have been doing really well financially over the past few years. The Prime Minister must protect public spending by properly taxing wealth.

A campaign group calling for a fairer tax that actively redistributes wealth to reduce inequality proposes five wealth tax reforms.

These measures include equalizing capital gains tax with income tax, repealing the non-dominant system, and introducing a 1% tax on the assets of super-rich people with over $10 million who could raise $10 billion for themselves.

