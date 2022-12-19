A major snowstorm could deliver a white Christmas to much of the United States





A major snowstorm will move across the central United States to the east coast next weekend, potentially delivering a White Christmas to many states.

The low-pressure storm is expected to develop by Thursday and coincide with freezing temperatures as the storm crosses the country.

As a result, the southern and northern plains states, the Midwest, and northeastern and southeastern parts of the United States could all see snowfall this Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts ‘widespread gusty winds’, along with ‘biting cold’ and ‘heavy rain and heavy snowfall’ which will affect much of the country through Christmas Eve this Saturday .

“Be sure to pay close attention to the forecast this week as details become certain,” the NWS Weather Prediction Center tweeted.

The first stage of the storm could break out in the western interior on Wednesday, with Denver potentially receiving several inches of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.

Meteorologists are forecasting at least some snowfall from Nashville, Tennessee, south to Dallas, Texas, and even further north to Chicago, Illinois.

This week: closing act of the committee of January 6; Final Dash for Government Funding Kari Lake Calls for Jailing Maricopa County Election Officials

AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter said the storm could become “intense” after feeding on arctic air in the central United States and warmer air in the southeast.

“Major storms on the East Coast over the decades have occurred in this type of pattern, bringing the risk of heavy snow and rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes on the south side of the storm,” Porter said in a Sunday. AccuWeather station.

The northeastern region of the United States, including near the capital Washington, DC, is expected to receive a light winter mix of rain and snow, but the forecast could change as the storm develops.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/3779886-major-snowstorm-could-deliver-white-christmas-in-much-of-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos