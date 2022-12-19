British Prime Minister Sunak Announces $304m New Military Aid to Ukraine | Russo-Ukrainian War News





Sunaks office said the new package would include hundreds of thousands of shells for use against Russia.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new $304 million military aid package to Ukraine to bolster its counterattack against Russia.

The package includes hundreds of thousands of shells and aims to provide a sustained supply of critical shells to Ukraine throughout 2023, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

Sunak will make an announcement at the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in Latvia later on Monday, his office said.

The JEF summit brought together leaders from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom and was convened to discuss ongoing efforts to counter Russian aggression in the Nordic and Baltic regions. . The statement said.

At the meeting, Sunak will ask the Nordic, Baltic and Dutch sides to maintain or exceed 2022 levels of support for Ukraine in 2023.

Britain is already a leading provider of defense support to Ukraine in Europe, including multiple launch rocket systems and recently sending 125 anti-aircraft guns, the statement added.

We have also delivered more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition since February, and delivery is directly linked to successful operations to recapture Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 19, 2022. [Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/handout via Reuters]

Britain has pledged around $7.43 billion in aid since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economics, a German-based group that tracks aid to Kyiv.

According to the Kiel Institute, the UK is the second largest donor to Ukraine after the US.

Sunaks’ office said the British leader updated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the latest aid last week.

The two met in person when Sunak visited Kyiv last month.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the JEF summit in the Latvian capital, Riga, via video link, according to Sunaks’ office.

The JEF meeting will also discuss additional air defense support for Ukraine as it struggles to thwart Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure, including its power grid, the JEF said.

He added that discussions in Riga would also cover support for Finland and Sweden, which are set to join NATO.

