Aid to Ukraine has opened the floodgates for more Pentagon spending as the US eyes Russia and China





The U.S. Ukraine aid campaign has opened the door to increased homeland defense spending, both to replenish stockpiles of weapons sent overseas and to bolster U.S. preparedness against rivals relatives.

President Biden has requested $813 for the Pentagon for 2023, but Congress appears poised to pass an $858 billion budget plan. If passed, the money will go towards purchasing missiles for the army, new weapons systems for the navy and expanding munitions factories, among other things, The New York Times reported on Sunday. .

The traditional measure of US military readiness has been its ability to supply and fight two major conflicts in separate regions of the globe. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that US support for Ukraine has exposed weaknesses in that preparedness.

“We went through six years of Stingers in 10 months,” Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes told the NYT. “So it will take us several years to restock and replenish.”

AIR FORCE ENDS “BEAST WEEK” BASIC TRAINING IN FAVOR OF 36-HOUR FIELD TRAINING

An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja, Latvia, September 26, 2022. (Reuters)

US Pentagon in Washington, DC building looking down aerial view from above

THE REPUBLICAN HOUSE CALLS ON WEST POINT TO STOP CRITICAL RACE THEORY TRAINING FOR MILITARY CADETS

China’s recent aggression against Taiwan has also contributed to calls for more spending. Aid to the self-governing island has already been delayed, largely thanks to the flow of arms to Ukraine.

The United States has sent nearly $20 billion in military aid to Ukraine since February, so much so that President Biden’s administration is struggling to track the use of the aid. The volume of US aid to the country has sparked some skeptics within the Republican Party, who are calling for greater accountability.

Nevertheless, financing conflicts with close peer rivals is far more expensive than the asymmetric warfare that the US military has engaged in extensively this century.

The potential budget of $858 billion would represent a 4.3% annual increase over the past two years, according to the NYT.

Ukrainian servicemen board an armored personnel carrier as they drive along a highway on the outskirts of Kryvyi Rih. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

And the United States is not alone. Allies like Japan have also announced increased military spending in the face of growing aggression from China. Sullivan praised Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday for his administration’s new defense-strengthening program.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Today, Japan took a bold and historic step to strengthen and defend the free and open Indo-Pacific,” Sullivan wrote in a statement. “The new strategy reinforces Prime Minister Kishida’s deep commitment to international peace and nuclear non-proliferation and paves the way for Japan’s leadership in 2023.”

Anders Hagstrom is a Fox News Digital reporter covering national politics and major news events. Send tips to [email protected], or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ukraine-aid-opened-floodgates-more-pentagon-spending-us-eyes-russia-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos