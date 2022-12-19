FTX’s Bankman-Fried Agrees to Extradition to US: Reports





Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to accept extradition to the United States, where he faces eight charges, multiple media reported.

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas last week as a federal court in Manhattan indicted the cryptocurrency tycoon for wire fraud, securities fraud and commodity fraud, among other charges, following the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX.

He faces allegations that largely focus on his company’s alleged use of customer deposits at FTX to fund his own hedge fund, called Alameda Research.

The review led to separate complaints from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.

Bankman-Fried spent the past week in Fox Hill Prison in the Bahamas, which is notorious for its unsanitary conditions and overcrowding.

His reported decision not to contest the extradition, which was first reported by Reuters, would pave the way for him to return to the United States and face charges in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The Hill has contacted attorneys for Bankman-Fried for comment. Sources told ABC News he may waive the extradition as early as Monday’s hearing.

The indictment alleges that Bankman-Fried knowingly devised a scheme “to defraud FTX.com customers by misappropriating such customers’ deposits and using those deposits to pay the expenses and debts of Alameda Research, the proprietary crypto hedge fund of Bankman-Fried, and to make investments.”

The Justice Department also alleged that Bankman-Fried violated federal campaign finance laws by making contributions to reported candidates on someone else’s behalf.

