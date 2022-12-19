



The London High Court today ruled that the British government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was legal.

In April, Britain struck a deal with Kigali aimed at sending tens of thousands of migrants arriving on the Kigali coast to Rwanda. appeal.

In announcing the court’s decision, Judge Clive Lewis said it was legal for Britain to strike an agreement with the government of Rwanda to send asylum seekers to the country so that their asylum claims could be decided.

“The (British) government has entered into an agreement with the Rwandan government to ensure that asylum applications for people who have moved to Rwanda are properly decided there,” the judge said.

“Relocation of asylum seekers to Rwanda in these circumstances is consistent with our statutory and other legal obligations towards the government, including those imposed by the Refugee Convention and the Human Rights Act of 1998.”

But the High Court added that the former home secretary failed to properly consider the individual circumstances of eight individual asylum seekers who challenged the policy. Such cases should be reconsidered, he said.

The first planned flight of deportation was blocked by a last-minute order from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in June, and the legitimacy of the strategy was subsequently challenged by a judicial review in the High Court of London.

The government’s victory on Monday doesn’t mean the planes can take off right away as there may be further appeals in UK courts. An ECHR restraining order, imposed over the summer, would bar immediate deportation pending legal action in the UK.

All of this comes at a time when illegal crossings of the English Channel have reached record levels and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is betting his political credibility on preventing the arrival of small boats.

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has made immigration and border control a priority in its Brexit pledges.

Sunak said he wanted to resume flights to Rwanda despite opposition from politicians from all major parties, as well as the United Nations.

The prime minister is coming under increasing pressure from his MPs and the public, with figures showing that around 45,000 people have arrived in small boats on British shores this year, compared to 28,526 in 2021.

Four migrants, including one teenager, died trying to cross last week. In November 2021, 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized while trying to travel.

Britain and France have vowed to step up efforts to stop dangerous travel, but success has been limited.

Many immigrants traveled to Europe from Afghanistan, Iran, or other countries experiencing war or oppression. The UK has called for a crackdown on smuggling networks, which are criminal in growing numbers this year in Albania, which it claims to be a fundamentally safe country.

Attorneys representing asylum seekers in countries including Syria, Sudan and Iraq, as well as staff from charities and border guards, told high court hearings this year that the government’s policies in Rwanda were inhumane and did not comply with the Convention on Human Rights.

They said Rwanda, whose human rights record is being scrutinized, lacks the capacity to process claims and that some migrants risk being extradited to the country from which they fled, citing concerns raised by government officials.

Government lawyers argued that the agreement with Rwanda would ensure that those deported there would have a “safe and efficient” refugee status determination process.

The UK says the Rwandan deportation strategy will help prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey across the English Channel and will shatter the business model of the human trafficking network.

Supporters of the Rwanda Accord say sending migrants to Rwanda will reduce overcrowding in processing centers and provide homes for true refugees.

Under the agreement with Rwanda, anyone judged to have entered the UK illegally may be deported except for unaccompanied children. Exiles under the protection of Kigali can live there, but cannot return to England.

