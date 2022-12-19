The winter storm will bring freezing cold and disrupt holiday travel across the United States





Model projection showing air temperatures on December 23, including single-digit numbers up to Texas. Image: PivitolWeather.com

Forecasters are warning of disruptions to holiday travel as about 270 million people in the lower 48 states are expected to see temperatures dip to 32F or lower over the next seven days.

That’s according to National Weather Service forecast data analyzed by Weatherbell.com. About 55 million people in the lower 48 states are expected to see temperatures reach 0°F or lower over the next seven days, according to NWS forecasts. Photo: National Weather Service Great Falls, Montana/Twitter

Threat Level: “The tandem of extremely cold temperatures and an intensifying storm system over the Rockies and Central Plains by the middle of the week will mean dangerous travel for many places along and east. east of the Rockies,” the NWS warned.

The cold could stress the power grid in some states, including Texas, although this event does not appear to be as severe or long-lasting as the cold snap that led to the grid outage in February 2021. The Dallas-Ft. The Worth area is expected to experience between two and three days of below freezing temperatures, including Christmas Eve, with extremely cold wind chills during the period.

State of play: The Arctic front was moving slowly south across the northwest and northern plains with “extremely cold temperatures” reported in parts of Montana overnight, according to an update from the NWS.

“Monday’s daytime highs over central and eastern Montana will struggle to rise above zero today, while daytime lows ranging from 0 to -15 degrees will be common from eastern Washington to the upper Montana Valley. Mississippi.”

Between the lines: Some areas will experience record cold temperatures, though it doesn’t look like an unprecedented cold outbreak for much of the country.

For many people, it will be the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas in many years, with some seeing the coldest Christmas since the 1980s. Photo: National Weather Service Boulder/Twitter

Zoom in: The “powerful arctic air mass” could see temperatures drop into the single digits in places like New Orleans and Dallas later this week, according to the weather service.

“These temperatures can freeze exposed pipes!” the Fort Worth office of the NWS tweeted Sunday. The Texas Electric Reliability Board said in a statement that the grid operator “expects sufficient generation to meet projected demand” in the state after working with the Public Utilities Commission to “put implementing reforms”.

Thought Bubble: This weather pattern is related to a lobe of the polar vortex in the lower atmosphere (separate from the main vortex higher in the atmosphere above the North Pole), which curves south out of Siberia.

A powerful storm is likely to form along the leading edge of the cold air, bringing the potential for heavy snow, freezing cold and damaging winds to the Ohio Valley and the Midwest from late this week as heavy rain moves along the eastern seaboard. The NWS is warning of “significant” travel delays throughout the Midwest and East due to this storm system, during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

Of note: A “strong cold front” crossing Hawaii from Sunday through Monday was bringing “damaging winds, potentially severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding” to the state, according to the NWS.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with details on the weather in Montana and Hawaii, as well as the Hawaiian Airlines incident.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/12/19/winter-storm-cold-holiday-us-holiday-travel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos