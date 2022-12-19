British court ruling on whether deportation flights to Rwanda can be resumed





Asylum Seekers, Charities Challenge UK Government Britain says deportation policy will stop channel crossings. PM Sunak under pressure to handle small boat arrivals

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) – As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bets his future on preventing the arrival of a record number of migrants by boat, London High Court judges on Monday ruled against the British government’s decision to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. will decide whether the plan is legal. .

Under an agreement signed in April, the UK aims to send tens of thousands of migrants illegally arriving on its shores more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to Rwanda.

The first planned flight of deportation was blocked in June by a last-minute order from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), and the legitimacy of the strategy has since been challenged by a judicial review in the High Court of London.

Judges Jonathan Swift and Clive Lewis are expected to deliver their verdict at 1030 GMT.

The government’s victory on Monday doesn’t mean the planes can take off immediately, as there may be further appeals from UK courts and an ECHR ban imposed over the summer would bar immediate deportation pending legal action in the UK. .

In one of his first major policy announcements, Sunak laid out a strategy to crack down on illegal immigration and said he wanted to resume flights to Rwanda despite opposition from all major political parties, the United Nations and even King Charles.

The Prime Minister said more than 40,000 people (a record number) have arrived from France this year, many seeking asylum across Europe to Britain from Afghanistan or Iran or other war-torn countries.

Immigration has risen as a priority among voters, making it the third most important issue facing the country after economy and health, polls show.

The death of four migrants in the channel this week as their dinghy began to sink was the latest in a series of tragedies between Britain and France that showed the government could not stop the river crossings.

inhumane, not working

Lawyers who work for asylum seekers in countries including Syria, Sudan and Iraq, as well as staff from charities and border guards, told high court hearings this year that the government’s policy in Rwanda is inhumane and does not comply with the Convention on Human Rights.

They said Rwanda, whose human rights record is being scrutinized, lacks the capacity to process claims and that some migrants risk being extradited to the country from which they fled, citing concerns raised by government officials.

The UK says the Rwandan deportation strategy will help prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey across the straits and will shatter the smuggling network’s business model.

Supporters of the Rwandan Agreement say sending migrants to Rwanda will reduce overcrowding in processing centers and provide homes for genuine refugees.

However, since the policy was announced, tens of thousands of people have continued to arrive in the UK and until recently Rwanda had only one hostel to accommodate UK arrivals, which could accommodate around 100 people, or 0.35% of all immigrants arriving in the UK. only built in a small boat last year.

The strategy is loosely based on Australia’s program to process migrants by sending them to Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

Under the agreement with Rwanda, anyone judged to have entered the UK illegally may be deported except for unaccompanied minors.

Deportees who are protected by the Rwandan government can live there, but are not permitted to return to the UK.

Report by Andrew MacAskill; Edited by Angus MacSwan

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

