1,200 British troops to fill in strike by ambulance crews





London

Britain’s government said Sunday it would send 1,200 troops to strike ambulance drivers and border workers as several public sector unions laid off in the week before Christmas.

Ambulance crews are scheduled to strike Wednesday, with nurses, railroad workers, passport officers and postal workers preparing for a series of strikes over the next few weeks.

Britain’s strongest strike wave in decades is a response to a cost-of-living crisis caused by soaring food and energy prices following the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The strike in October cost about 417,000 working days, the most in a decade.

Unions are seeking pay rises to keep pace with inflation. Inflation fell slightly to 10.7% in November from 11.1% in October, but is still at a 40-year high.

The Conservative government argued that double-digit increases would drive inflation higher and tried to place the blame for the confusion on union leaders. In Sunday’s tabloid Sun, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak branded union leaders “Grinches who are trying to steal Christmas for political ends.”

“It would be irresponsible to allow public sector payrolls and inflation to spiral out of control,” said Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden.

“We are developing the economy,” he told the BBC. “Don’t put the economy at risk with unmanageable demands.”

The government is calculating that public opinion will turn against unions as people across the UK face hospital booking delays, train cancellations and travel delays over the winter holidays. But opinion polls show high levels of support across England, Wales and Northern Ireland for workers, especially nurses, to strike for the first time in the 100-year history of their union, the Royal College of Nursing.

Nurses and ambulance crews said they would respond to emergencies even during the strike.

Unite union national leader Onay Kasab said: “We have promised that in case of an emergency, our members will get out of the picket line and into an ambulance.”

But Matthew Taylor, who heads the NHS Confederation, a health service organization, said patients would be at risk and urged both government and unions to compromise.

“We have health care that is difficult to cope with on a normal day in the middle of winter and without industrial activity,” he told the BBC. “So there will be a risk to the patient. There’s no doubt about that.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/uk-troops-to-fill-in-as-ambulance-crews-strike/6881704.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos