PM to meet leaders at Europe’s northern border to step up efforts to counter Russia’s aggression





The Prime Minister will meet the Nordic, Baltic and Dutch sides today at the second face-to-face meeting of leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force in Riga. Prime Minister Pakke will travel to Estonia to meet British forces and forge a new technology partnership with Estonia to strengthen digital ties.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Latvia today. [Monday] Discuss continued efforts to counter Russian aggression in the Nordic and Baltic regions with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) side.

JEF brings together 10 like-minded nations that share a commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law, and a long history of joint military operations.

Acknowledging the regional challenges faced by the Nordic and Baltic states, including continued Russian aggression, the Prime Minister urged JEF’s leaders to continue to support Ukraine in 2023 through lethal aid, economic resilience and political support to maintain 2022 levels. or urge to exceed.

His call comes as Britain announces it will deliver hundreds of thousands of shells next year under a 250 million rounds contract that will continue to supply Ukraine with vital shells throughout 2023.

Britain is already a leading provider of defense support to Ukraine in Europe, including multiple launch rocket systems and recently sending 125 anti-aircraft guns. We have also delivered more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition since February, and delivery is directly linked to successful operations to recapture Ukrainian territory.

The Prime Minister personally updated President Zelenskyy last week on the new aid that will be part of Britain’s 2023 defense aid package.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

From the Arctic Circle to the Isle of Wight, Britain and our European allies have stepped up to our response to the invasion of Ukraine, and we once again stand firm in our ambitions for peace in Europe.

But to achieve peace, we must deter aggression, and deploying them together across the region is essential to enabling us to respond to the most serious threats.

I know that this joint expeditionary force summit only underscores our close friendship and unwavering support for Ukraine.

President Zelenksyy will also address the JEF conference, which brings together leaders from Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and the United Kingdom.

At the summit, leaders will discuss the defense capabilities needed by Ukrainian forces, including additional air defense. It is also expected to accelerate cooperation among JEF countries, enhance information sharing, strengthen defenses against hybrid threats, and protect critical national infrastructure. As part of strengthening cooperation, we will also discuss support for Finland and Sweden prior to joining NATO, and expanding joint exercises to further strengthen the JEF alliance.

Following the JEF summit, the Prime Minister will meet with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Latvia, Krijnis Kari, to highlight the close partnership between the two countries before traveling to Estonia to meet with British and NATO forces serving on NATO’s eastern flank.

He will also sign a new innovative technology partnership with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. This joint partnership is set to leverage the shared expertise between the two countries to help the UK and Estonia strengthen their technological ties and support new digital infrastructures.

The agreement will see the two countries accelerate digital research and innovation and strengthen cooperation across health, education, cybersecurity, data and connectivity.

