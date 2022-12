Morgan Stanleys Wilson Says Falling US Profits Could Rival 2008 Era

(Bloomberg) – U.S. stocks are set for their worst year since the global financial crisis and, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, corporate earnings are set to suffer the same fate.

A looming earnings recession in itself could be similar to what happened in 2008/2009, Wilson said. That could trigger a new stock market low far worse than most investors expect, he wrote in a note.

Our advice doesn’t assume the market values ​​this type of outcome until it actually happens, Wilson said.

The staunch bearish equity strategist who has called this year a slump said that although inflation has started to decline from all-time highs, recent signs that the US economy is weakening are worrying.

The Morgan Stanley team is now leaning towards its bearish case forecast for earnings of $180 per share in 2023, compared to $231 for analysts. That, combined with the fact that the current equity risk premium is lower than in August 2008, even if valuations are higher, could see the S&P 500 fall to 3,000 points next year, they said. implying a 22% decline from its Friday close.

To be sure, Wilson does not foresee systemic financial risk or signs of distress in the housing market and, therefore, does not expect a 50% decline in stocks, as seen in 2008.

A two-month rally in US stocks has run out of steam, keeping the S&P 500 on track for its biggest annual tumble since 2008 following decidedly hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. Last week, US equities failed to overcome a year-to-date technical downtrend that ended the last three bearish rallies. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists also warned of risk to profit margins next year as inflation remains elevated.

Among sectors, Wilson said he is overweight healthcare, commodities and utilities, and underweight discretionary hardware and technology stocks.

–With help from Farah Elbahrawy and Michael Msika.

