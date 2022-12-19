Britain’s Sunak said that all requests for a ceasefire from Russia were completely pointless.





The West should consider any demand from Russia for a truce in its war with Ukraine to be completely meaningless under the current circumstances, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday.

At the summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a military alliance of 10 Nordic countries in Riga, Sunak warned that Russia would only use the cessation of hostilities as an opportunity to regroup its forces.

“We need to make it clear that Russia’s unilateral request for a ceasefire is completely meaningless under the current circumstances,” he said. I think it’s a false call.

A Kremlin spokesman last week said a Christmas truce was “not on the agenda”, but some in the West suspect Moscow might push for a truce if it continues to lose ground to Ukrainian counter-offensives.

Sunak said the Kremlin must withdraw Russian forces from the conquered territories before real negotiations for peace can begin. Until that happens, Ukraine’s allies should focus on security assurance discussions, he said.

Meanwhile, Sunak said Western allies must be very strong against Iran, which is supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. He called for continued efforts to undermine Russia’s supply chains and erode its economic ability to wage war against its neighbours.

In announcing a 250 million contract to guarantee shell supplies to Ukraine throughout 2023, Sunak pressured Western allies to supply Kyiv with more air defense systems, artillery and armored vehicles. But he did not comment on Ukraine’s repeated requests for long-range missiles backed by Sunak’s predecessor, Boris Johnson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking via video link at the same summit, urged JEF leaders to step up provision of air defense systems amid Russian air strikes over the past few days.

A 100 percent air defense shield for Ukraine would be one of the most successful measures against aggression from Russia, and this action is needed now, he said at the meeting via video link.

The Nordic-focused security coalition, JEF, is led by the United Kingdom and comprises Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Monday’s meeting also included talks on working together to protect critical national infrastructure and advance Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession.

