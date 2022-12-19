US Attorney Announces Arrest of Lamor Whitehead for Fraud, Extortion and Misrepresentation | USAO-SDNY





Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Deputy Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) New York Field Office, today announced the unsealing of ‘an indictment accusing LAMOR WHITEHEAD of defrauding one of his parishioners with part of his retirement savings, of attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and of lying to the FBI. WHITEHEAD was arrested this morning and will appear in federal court today before United States Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein. The case is assigned to United States District Judge Lorna G. Schofield.

US Attorney Damian Williams said: As we allege today, Lamor Whitehead abused the trust placed in him by a parishioner, intimidated a businessman for $5,000, then attempted to defraud him well more than that and lied to feds. His campaign of fraud and deception stops now.

FBI Deputy Director Michael J. Driscoll said: As we allege today, Whitehead conducted several fraudulent schemes in order to receive funds from his victims. Moreover, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are willing to attempt to obtain funds through false promises or threats, the FBI will ensure that you face the consequences of your actions in our criminal justice system.

According to the indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court and publicly available information:[1]

LAMOR WHITEHEAD, who leads a church in Brooklyn, New York, engaged in a course of action in which he sought money and other valuables from victims based on threats or false promises according to which victims’ investments would benefit victims financially. . First, WHITEHEAD enticed one of his parishioners to invest about $90,000 of his retirement savings with him, but instead spent the investment on luxuries and other personal ends. Second, WHITEHEAD extorted $5,000 from a businessman, then tried to convince the same businessman to loan him $500,000 and give him an equity stake in some real estate transactions in return for favorable government action. of New York City, which WHITEHEAD knew he couldn’t get. Additionally, in a conversation with FBI agents who were executing a search warrant, WHITEHEAD falsely claimed that he had no cell phone other than the one he was carrying when in fact WHITEHEAD had a second phone, which he regularly used for communication, including sending a text message describing it as my other phone shortly after telling officers he had no other phones.

* * *

WHITEHEAD, 45, of Paramus, New Jersey, is charged with two counts of wire fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; one count of extortion, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; and one count of materially false statements, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The maximum potential penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge.

Mr. Williams praised the remarkable work of the FBI.

The prosecution of this case is being handled by the offices’ Public Corruption Unit. Assistant US Attorneys Hagan Scotten, Celia V. Cohen and Andrew Rohrbach are in charge of the prosecution.

The counts in the indictment are charges only and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

[1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the entire Indictment and the descriptions of the Indictment set forth therein are allegations only, and each fact described is to be treated as an allegation.

