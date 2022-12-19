UK’s controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled legal





London CNN —

Britain’s controversial policy of deporting some asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed legal by the Rwandan High Court on Monday.

NGOs, asylum seekers and civil servants’ unions have questioned the legitimacy of the scheme in which asylum seekers deemed to have entered the UK are illegally sent to Rwanda to process their asylum applications.

The court held that the government could make such arrangements. But it also criticized Home Secretary Suela Braverman for failing to properly assess the circumstances surrounding individual people who would be displaced under the plan.

Braverman must decide for each person’s specific circumstances whether there is something that means his asylum application must be decided in the UK, or whether there are other reasons why he should not be relocated to Rwanda, Judge Lewis said in the ruling.

She did not adequately consider the circumstances of the eight individual claimants we considered, the judge continued. Those eight cases will be sent back to the Department of the Interior for Braverman to re-evaluate, he said.

The UK government’s partnership with East African countries has been the subject of fierce criticism since former UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced it in April.

It is supported by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his successor Liz Truss, current leader Rishi Sunak and most of the ruling Conservative Party.

But there are many critics, including dozens of refugee rights groups, international organizations, British MPs from both parties in the House of Commons, the head of the Anglican Church and some Rwandan opposition politicians.

The first flight to Rwanda was scheduled to take off on 14 June, but the European Court of Human Rights intervened at 11:00 and months of legal disputes halted the program.

The UK has said it will pay Rwanda $120 million ($145 million) over the next five years to finance the plan.

Braverman welcomed the verdict Monday and said in a statement she was committed to making this partnership work.

“I am focused on moving the policy forward as quickly as possible and am prepared to defend against further legal challenges,” she said.

But the ruling has caused disappointment from activists who have long argued that the plan is unethical and ineffective.

We are very disappointed with the outcome of this case. Should the Government go forward with such a pernicious plan, it would damage Britain’s reputation as a human rights-conscious nation and undermine our commitment to providing security to those fleeing conflict and oppression as set out in the 1951 Refugee Convention. will. The refugee committee said in a statement.

Solomon added that treating safety-seeking people like human cargo and shipping them to other countries is a cruel policy that will cause great human suffering. This plan is wrong in principle and will not work in practice.

The number of people making the perilous journey across the English Channel in small boats soared in 2022, hitting an all-time high once again in 2022, despite the government’s insistence that the Rwandan policy would act as a deterrent.

Whether the policy will work effectively now remains to be seen. The prospect of individual claims on behalf of the migrants still threatens to thwart Sunak’s plans to initiate the policy.

However, the ruling would be welcomed by a government that, according to opinion polls, has lost popularity and lost the trust of most voters on a number of issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/19/uk/uk-rwanda-policy-ruling-gbr-intl/index.html

