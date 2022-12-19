Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to the United States





Disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to be extradited to the United States, one of his lawyers said Monday, after a chaotic morning of legal maneuverings in which Mr Bankman Fried was remanded between court and jail in the Bahamas.

Jerone Roberts, a local defense lawyer for Mr Bankman-Fried, told reporters his client voluntarily agreed to the extradition, defying the strongest possible legal opinion.

As lawyers, we will prepare the necessary documents to trigger the court, Roberts said. Mr. Bankman-Fried wants to make things right for customers, and that’s what drove his decision.

Following his arrest in the Bahamas last week, Mr Bankman-Fried initially indicated he would challenge his extradition. But he changed his mind, a person briefed on the matter said over the weekend, and was ready to return to the United States to face criminal charges.

On Monday, Mr Bankman-Fried appeared at a trial court hearing in Nassau that had been arranged for him to tell authorities he would not be contesting the extradition after all. But the hearing descended into chaos: Mr Roberts said he was shocked to see his client in court and asked for at least a 45-minute break to speak privately with Mr Bankman-Fried.

Mr. Roberts then said that Mr. Bankman-Fried wanted to read the indictment filed by federal prosecutors before making a decision on extradition.

A Bahamian prosecutor chastised Mr. Bankman-Frieds’ attorney for not being ready to proceed with the hearing, and the judge presiding over the case ordered the crypto entrepreneur returned to Fox Hill Jail in Nassau .

The confusion inside and outside the courtroom was the latest twist in the criminal case stemming from the sudden implosion of FTX, once one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. FTX, which was based in the Bahamas, filed for bankruptcy on November 11. Within a month, federal prosecutors had filed criminal charges against Mr. Bankman-Fried, who also faces civil fraud charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Futures Commodity Commission.

Mr Roberts said his legal team was working on preparing documents so that a time and date could be set for the extradition process to continue and be completed.

What to know about the collapse of FTX

What is FTX? FTX is a now bankrupt company that used to be one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It allowed customers to exchange digital currencies for other digital currencies or traditional money; it also had a native cryptocurrency known as FTT. The Bahamas-based company has built its business on risky business options that are not legal in the United States.

Who is Sam Bankman Fried? He is the 30-year-old founder of FTX and former CEO of FTX. Once a golden boy of the crypto industry, he was a major donor to the Democratic Party and known for his commitment to Effective Altruism, a charitable movement that urges adherents to donate their wealth in efficient and logical ways.

How did the FTX problems start? Last year, Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, sold his stake in FTX back to Mr. Bankman-Fried, receiving a number of FTT tokens in exchange. In November, Mr. Zhao said he would sell the tokens and expressed concerns about FTX’s financial stability. This decision, which lowered the price of FTT, spooked investors.

What led to the collapse of FTX? Mr. Zhaos’ announcement drove the price down and spooked investors. Traders rushed to pull out of FTX, resulting in an $8 billion shortfall for the company. Binance, FTX’s main rival, offered a loan to save the company, but then pulled out, forcing FTX to file for bankruptcy on November 11.

Why was Mr. Bankman-Fried arrested? FTX’s collapse sparked Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations focused on whether FTX improperly used client funds to support Alameda Research, a crypto trading platform Mr. Bankman-Fried had helped get it started. On December 12, Mr. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas for lying to investors and committing fraud. The next day, the SEC also filed civil fraud charges.

Mark Cohen, a New York attorney who has been hired to handle Mr. Bankman-Frieds’ federal prosecution, was not present in the Bahamas courtroom on Monday and did not return requests for comment.

Mr Bankman-Fried, 30, has been detained in the Bahamas since December 12, when he was arrested at his luxury apartment complex. Last week, federal prosecutors announced that a grand jury had indicted him on eight counts of wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations.

He has been accused of using billions in customer deposits to fund a cryptocurrency trading company he controlled, make lavish real estate purchases, invest in other businesses and donate funds to politicians. Federal prosecutors and US regulators say he orchestrated a year-long scheme to defraud customers, investors and lenders.

Once returned to the United States, Mr. Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in federal court for the District of Manhattan. He is likely to be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, pending a bail hearing.

At a bail hearing in the Bahamas last week, Mr Bankman-Fried said he would not waive his right to challenge the extradition. After being denied bail, he was moved from a police holding cell to the notorious Caribbean island nations prison of Fox Hill, which has been widely criticized for its poor living conditions so much so that locals call it Fox Hell.

He was expected to reconsider his position on extradition when he appeared in the magistrates’ court on Monday morning, wearing a navy blue suit and a white shirt unbuttoned at the cuff. He was slumped in his seat, head down and leg shaking.

Soon, the debates were plunged into turmoil.

Whatever lead brought him here this morning did not involve me, Mr Roberts told the judge in front of a crowded courtroom. He said Mr Bankman-Frieds’ court appearance happened prematurely and without his involvement. The hearing was adjourned so that Mr. Roberts could speak privately with Mr. Bankman-Fried.

When the hearing resumed, the confusion continued. Mr Roberts said Mr Bankman-Fried wanted to make a decision on extradition but needed a bit more information. He also said Mr Bankman-Fried needed time to speak with his lawyers in the United States.

Lead prosecutor Franklyn Williams accused Mr Roberts of wasting court time and the investigating judge ordered Mr Bankman-Fried returned to jail, where he had been held in a medical unit with five others detained. I definitely feel like it’s a wasted day, said judge Shaka Serville.

In the afternoon, however, Mr. Roberts changed tack. He told a group of reporters gathered in Nassau that Mr. Bankman-Fried had agreed to voluntary extradition. He said the next step would be for Mr Bankman-Fried to appear again in trial court.

Throughout my involvement with Sam, he indicated an overwhelming desire to uplift clients and make them whole, Roberts said.

Mr Roberts’ statement capped a bizarre morning of legal drama. Outside the Bahamas courthouse, some people, including those who said they had invested in cryptocurrency and done business with FTX, had come forward to show their anger at Mr. Bankman-Fried.

Erin Gambrel, who flew to Nassau from Dallas to attend the hearing, was one of them. She said she shared offices with FTX earlier this year in the Bahamas, where she met Mr. Bankman-Fried.

Ms. Gambrel says she wants to see him go for a long time. She did not invest with FTX, but said some of her friends did.

It has ruined millions of lives, she says. He caused friends of mine to lose their life savings.

A number of lawsuits seeking class action status have been filed against Mr. Bankman-Fried in the United States.

