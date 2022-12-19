UK electricity company warns of risk of cash crunch





Electricity companies are calling on the UK government to increase access to a $40 billion state-backed liquidity support scheme as continued price volatility in the wholesale power market has reignited concerns that some suppliers and generators may run out of cash. there is.

Last October, the Treasury and the Bank of England established emergency liquidity facilities to address the margin requirements faced by generators and suppliers who hedge their sales or energy purchases in futures markets.

Collateral requirements for energy companies across Europe have soared as the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked extreme volatility in wholesale energy markets.

The UK has followed a series of other European governments providing liquidity support to the sector. Last September, Finnish Economy Minister Mika Lintil warned that all factors contributing to the Lehman Brothers debacle in the energy sector were at issue, citing the collapse of US banks during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Trade body Energy UK told the Financial Times that it is very concerned about financial liquidity across the UK electricity industry in the coming months and has warned the government that 40 billion facilities attached to them will be unavailable to companies that may need them most due to conditions attached.

The 40 billion energy market financing plan, which began applications in mid-October, is only available to companies with good credit and a substantial contribution to the UK electricity and gas market. For example, vendors must have 750,000 or more customers to qualify.

Companies using this plan are blocked from paying dividends or bonuses to executives.

Analysts say smaller suppliers and power generation companies that aren’t part of large, diversified companies are most at risk of running out of cash this winter, as cold weather has fueled more volatility in power prices.

Energy UK and individual suppliers have raised the issue in meetings with the government since the plan began, people familiar with the situation said.

Chris OShea, CEO of Centrica, which owns British Gas, said many competing suppliers are struggling to get cash and could go bankrupt if a repeat of the market turmoil of 2021, which saw more than 30 energy retailers collapse.

Energy UK deputy director Adam Berman said the industry was still very concerned about financial liquidity in the coming months.

He said the government has put in place an energy market financing plan to address the issue, but will have to go further to ensure the facility is available to businesses in the sector.

Generators and suppliers are [energy] market volatility. An enhanced government-backed liquidity program is the best way to protect the sector’s financial resilience, Berman added.

suggestion

Philippe Commaret, managing director of clients at EDF Energy, one of the UK’s top six suppliers, told the FT that liquidity problems in upstream energy markets are driving up prices for homes and businesses.

Because of inflated collateral requirements, fewer generators traded their output in the futures market and instead sold it in the spot or ex-day market, which did not face the same demand for cash. As a result, prices in futures markets have risen, he warned.

Commaret said that if it can find a way around this illiquidity problem in the leading markets, it will have a major impact on customers’ prices.

Because the Treasury has a duty to protect taxpayers, energy market financing schemes should only be used by energy companies when absolutely necessary, and this has been reflected in their structure and pricing.

