How Diane Foley made it her mission to prioritize American hostages overseas





Absorbed by some of the cases, Mr. Trump has regularly pushed for action to free Americans and made a point of personally highlighting many of them upon their release. He often bragged about his record of freeing hostages and elevated his presidential special envoy for hostage affairs, Robert C. OBrien, to the rank of his fourth and final national security adviser, bringing priority directly in the corner suite of the west wing where American foreign policy is coordinated.

At the end of the Trump administration, Congress went further, passing legislation naming Robert A. Levinson, a retired FBI agent who disappeared in Iran while on an unauthorized mission for the CIA. and who is said to have died in custody. The law, signed by Mr. Trump in December 2020, tasked the State Department with determining whether Americans detained abroad were wrongfully detained and formally assigned responsibility for such cases to the special envoy for foreign affairs. of hostages. Roger D. Carstens, a retired special forces officer and former diplomat, currently holds the position.

I am amazed by what Diane and the families of the hostages have accomplished, said David Rohde, a journalist who was taken prisoner twice during his career as a foreign correspondent, first by Bosnian Serbs for 10 days during the Balkan wars in 1995, then for seven days. months by the Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan until his escape in 2009. They have turned hostage cases from nuisances that can be ignored into political challenges that presidents and national security advisers must confront.

Like others, however, Mr Rohde, who previously worked for The New York Times and is now editor of The New Yorker and a board member of the Foley Foundation, said one-off case management was not enough. not. There must be a comprehensive long-term strategy, he said, that inflicts significant costs on hostage takers, especially authoritarian regimes, and deters them from engaging in this cruel and cowardly crime in the first place. .

Ms Foley said she agreed it is time to re-examine the structure in place as the kidnappers are increasingly foreign governments rather than militant groups. She has set four goals for 2023: push for a full review, fully fund services for hostage families and post-captivity services for released hostages, strengthen the consular sections of embassies that assess cases, and bring Congress to fly a special American plane. hostage flag to raise awareness, much like the POW/MIA flag brought attention to Vietnam War prisoners.

Yes, I was determined, said Mrs. Foley. It’s Jim’s legacy. It is essential. I can’t tell you how good I feel.

