Hydrogen’s role in heating homes in the UK will be limited, MPs say.





Hydrogen-powered boilers have only a limited potential to play a role in replacing natural gas in home heating in the UK, the MP group concluded.

House Science and Technology Committee members said in a report Monday that low-carbon hydrogen is no panacea for reducing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. It would be best applied to areas of the economy where viable green alternatives do not yet exist, such as heavy industry and some rail networks, they said.

A committee led by Conservative MP Greg Clark, a former energy minister, admitted that hydrogen could be used for home heating to replace gas boilers, which are used in 85 per cent of UK homes, but believes in the scope of its potential. [in domestic heating] It is still uncertain and is likely to be limited rather than broad.

The UK government is one of 40 countries that have announced a strategy to produce low-carbon hydrogen, which they believe can help meet climate targets given that it produces no carbon dioxide upon combustion. As part of the strategy, UK ministers are advocating home heating trials in several parts of the country, including in Scotland’s Fife.

Low-carbon hydrogen can be made by electrolysis of water using renewable electricity or by capturing and permanently storing carbon dioxide produced from natural gas. But scientists point to the cost of both processes and question how much low-carbon hydrogen can be produced economically.

Ministers promised to decide whether they would be suitable for use in home heating in 2026, but last week announced consultations on plans to ban the installation of traditional boilers that run only on natural gas from the same year. Instead, property owners will be required to install hydrogen preparation boilers beginning in 2026.

suggestion

However, the Science and Technology Council added in its report that until the government decides on the role of hydrogen boilers in 2026, it is not sure whether deploying low-carbon hydrogen for home heating is economically feasible.

Opinions on whether low-carbon hydrogen is suitable for use in home boilers are highly polarized.

Hydrogen heating trials are being spearheaded by companies that own gas networks such as SGN and Cadent, which could leave stranded assets if natural gas is not replaced with greener alternatives.

Gas infrastructure companies claim that switching to hydrogen boilers will be less disruptive when compared to fitting other low-carbon heating systems, such as electric heat pumps, and homeowners have a choice. However, their claims have been vehemently refuted by some scientists and non-profit organizations, who question the cost and suitability of using the lightweight, odorless gas in the home.

The first real-world trials of hydrogen heating in about 300 homes were due to start next year at Levenmouth in Fife, but SGN, the company leading the project, pushed the start date back to the second half of 2024. -19 Pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine. But SGN told the Financial Times that it had reached 270 families, the minimum requirement to agree to a trial.

The UK operation said hydrogen could play an important role in decarbonizing heat in buildings, but added that the government had made it clear that a decision would not be made on this until 2026 so that relevant evidence could be fully considered.

This document has been modified since first publication. Originally, it was stated that hydrogen only produces water when burned, but a 2021 study from York University found that this is only correct when used in fuel cells.

