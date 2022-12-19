The United Kingdom suffers an attack of scarlet fever. Is the United States next?





It’s this backdrop of cases reaching historic highs with no clear explanation why it’s heightening the scarlet fever alarm now. The World Health Organization said last week that the health ministries of France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom had all reported new spikes in cases. On the same day, the UK Health Security Agency said current cases are three times higher than they were at the same time during the 2017-2018 peak. UK news is replete with reports of huge local case numbers 35 times higher than the average expected in Wales alone, with schools in Devon and Yorkshire closed and pharmacists reporting antibiotic shortages .

It is possible that a similar surge will begin in the United States, but there is no early warning data. The CDC monitors what are called invasive cases of group A strep, sometimes called iGAS: infections that enter parts of the body that normally do not harbor bacteria, such as blood and cerebrospinal fluid, and cause life-threatening illnesses such as toxic shock. syndrome and necrotizing fasciitis, or flesh-eating disease. But this program, called active bacterial surveillance, relies on samples taken from hospital microbiology labs. To be registered, a patient must be sick enough to be admitted, rather than seen in an outpatient clinic, as a patient with scarlet fever might be.

The program also does not cover the entire country, but draws from what the agency considers a representative subset of the United States. New York, plus the entire states of Connecticut, Minnesota and New Mexico combined, about 34.6 million people, or about 10% of the US population.

This system represents a keyhole view and its analysis lags behind events. Right now, however, the CDC is hearing anecdotes from some American doctors about a possible increase in iGAS infections among children in the United States and is investigating the increase, Scott Pelley, a spokesperson for the agency, wrote to WIRED by email.

Additionally, last week, the widely read infectious disease newsletter ProMEDMail published a report that the state of Minnesota (widely considered one of the best public health data systems) has seen twice more invasive cases in November than a year earlier. At the end of the week, NBC News reported that children’s hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Washington were also seeing spikes.

The question for the US and UK is why scarlet fever, along with invasive forms of group A strep infection, are hitting so hard right now. Sequencing carried out in the UK shows that there was no abrupt change in the bacterium. So if it wasn’t the bug that changed, it must be something inside us, Clarke says.

The lockdowns and a slowdown in social mixing, both observed more strictly in the UK compared to the US, are said to have deprived children of their normal brushes with strep bacteria. Now that life has returned to essentially normal, all of these children are exposed at once and just as influenza and RSV have surged into this immune gap, so can strep infection. These other infections could also open the door to strep: Concurrent or previous viral infections such as influenza and skin conditions such as chickenpox can increase the risk of iGAS infections, CDC Pelley said via email.

