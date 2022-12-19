



British ministers met on Monday to coordinate the response to one of the most devastating strike actions in recent history as concerns about the emergency grew as ambulance workers stepped out on Wednesday.

Downing Street urged striking ambulance workers to be more clear about their emergency plans ahead of Wednesday’s strike, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he deeply regretted the action.

Nurses, customs and immigration officials and postal and rail workers will also be out in the coming days, and ministers will face growing logistical and political challenges.

Ministers at the Cobra Emergency Committee discussed how to keep the country’s vital national service going, with troops on standby to provide ambulances.

Pat Cullen, secretary-general of Britain’s Royal College of Nursing, said ministers would engage in wage negotiations two days after Tuesday’s strike. The union is then expected to announce a new strike in the new year.

Christina McAnea, secretary-general of the Unison union, which represents many NHS employees, said ministers declined to discuss elephant wages at a recent meeting.

She told the BBC on Monday that none of our union members wanted a strike. The government was completely intransigent.

Public support for strike action by health workers remains relatively strong, with some Tory MPs urging Sunak to raise wage offers for NHS workers. In July, the independent NHS Pay Review Body recommended a 1,400 raise for most NHS staff.

But Downing Street said on Monday that Health Secretary Steve Barclay was prepared to discuss non-payroll issues with NHS unions but wanted to respect the award proposed by an independent payroll review body.

A spokesperson for Sunaks said it was irresponsible to push for double-digit salaries. When asked if he had considered offering a one-time payment to NHS staff to help the government resolve the dispute, the spokesperson added. There are currently no plans.

McAnea said trust with the government was broken. “They’ll have to come up with more than we’re talking about this to call off the strike,” she said.

A Unison representative said Wednesday the union was working with local NHS trusts to come up with a plan to provide life and limb ambulance coverage during conflict.

She acknowledged that these cases could emerge sooner than normal as hospitals are making advanced preparations to handle emergencies during the strike.

Sunac has so far rejected offers beyond the salary offered by an independent payroll review body, arguing that public sector pay limits are necessary to curb inflation.

But a wave of strikes throughout the winter could erode support for his government. This is especially true in conflicts where the public, at least for now, is supporting those on the picket line, particularly healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, military leaders have expressed concern that soldiers are being used to replace striking workers.

The Pentagon’s chief of staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, told the Sunday Telegraph that the military should not be treated as a redundant force during the strike.

“We need to focus on our original role, and treating them as the ultimate support force in labor-management disputes can be a bit risky,” he said.

About 600 people will drive the vehicles and another 150 will provide logistical support as around 10,000 ambulance workers strike in England and Wales on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rail passengers have been warned of more chaos either way over the long Christmas weekend.

Infrastructure operator Network Rail has urged people to complete their trips by 3pm on Christmas Eve at the latest, as RMT members are going on strike by early December 27th.

The strikes target large-scale annual engineering work planned to be carried out on Christmas Day, when services are not running, and Boxing Day, when trains are generally infrequent. Network Rail said the service will not be operational on December 26 due to the RMT action.

The train operator also warned passengers that services on both sides of Christmas would be abruptly suspended by the first week of January due to the union’s overtime ban.

