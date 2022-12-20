



Rishi Sunak met with British troops in Estonia and Nordic and Baltic leaders at a summit to counter Russian aggression, saying leaders must maintain or exceed lethal aid aid and political support to Ukraine.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday after the British Prime Minister was reported to have unnerved some in Whitehall by asking for a Goldman Sachs dashboard on the progress of the war and how Britain’s munitions were being used, according to the BBC.

Sunak will attempt to reaffirm his commitment to support the Ukrainian war effort. He will announce that Britain will supply hundreds of thousands of shells to Kyiv next year under a 250m contract, as part of a military aid package that already includes rocket systems and anti-aircraft guns.

The Prime Minister will travel to Latvia for a meeting of leaders from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) countries, including Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands, and will be addressed by Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelenksiy.

From the Arctic Circle to the Isle of Wight, Britain and its European allies have stepped up to our response to the invasion of Ukraine, and we once again stand firm in our ambitions for peace in Europe, Sunak said ahead of the visit.

But to achieve peace, we must deter aggression, and deploying them together across the region is essential to enabling us to respond to the most serious threats. I know that this joint expeditionary force summit only underscores our close friendship and unwavering support for Ukraine.

No 10 said the meeting would also discuss information sharing between JEF countries, threats to infrastructure, hybrid threats from Russian aggression, and increased support for Finland and Sweden ahead of NATO accession. Additional announcements on joint military exercises are also expected.

Sunak will then fly to Estonia, where he will meet with British and NATO forces serving in the military alliance on the eastern flank of the Russian border.

Ukrainian military figures have recently resumed efforts in the west to plead for more arms to regain initiative against Russia. A string of victories in the eastern country, but with both sides at a standstill, comes after Russian missile strikes targeting cities and critical infrastructure.

A source told the BBC that Sunak had recently requested a data-based assessment of the progress of the war and the importance of Britain’s military contribution to Ukraine, suggesting that there are tensions in Whitehall over the now catastrophic relief strategy.

Admiral Tony Radakin, the defense chief of staff, told the Royal Joint Services Institute last week that Ukraine would rely on additional arms supplies.

Special times require special responses. This explains why Russia was defeated. And the free world is winning. “The real victory within our grasp is even more important if we maintain our cohesion and resolve,” he said.

The head of the Ukrainian army, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, said more supplies would be needed to obtain further. We need tanks, we need APCs [armoured personnel carriers], infantry fighting vehicles. And we need ammunition.

