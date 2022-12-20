Bipartisan bill targets US visas for children of Iranian officials





As nationwide protests in Iran enter their fourth month, a new proposal by US lawmakers would target not just Iranian officials responsible for the crackdown, but their children, Al-Monitor has learned.

The legislation, led by Reps. Joe Wilson (RS.C.), Josh Gottheimer (DN.J.), Claudia Tenney (RN.Y.) and Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), is dubbed revoking entry granted to the Iranian Mullahs and Elites Act of 2022, or REGIME Act.

He would ask the US Secretary of State to conduct a review to determine whether a large group of Iranian officials, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Office of the Supreme Leaders and order and members of their immediate family, are in possession of U.S. Visas or have applied for them.

According to the text of the bill, all visas issued to individuals who meet the criteria of Section 7031(c) of the State Department’s Annual Appropriations Act are to be revoked.

In light of the regime’s actions, it is especially incredible that Iranian officials and their family members are being granted visas to come to the United States to enjoy freedoms that their own citizens can only imagine, Wilson told Al-Monitor.

The REGIME law, which I introduced with my bipartisan colleagues, will ensure the revocation of visas that should never have been issued, he said.

Section 7031(c) authority cited in the bill requires the Secretary of State to render foreign officials implicated in a gross human rights violation or significant corruption ineligible for entry into the states -United. These visa bans, which may be public or private, also extend to the immediate family of the targeted human rights violator or kleptocrat.

However, imposing this designation on foreign officials who violate their rights is more difficult than it seems. A State Department official speaking without attribution said credible evidence is needed before it can be determined that an individual has been involved in a gross human rights violation for actions such as the order to killing or participating in torture. Other sanctions authorities have lower legal standards and determining which tool is most appropriate for a particular target is a very fact-based process, the official said.

The Bidens State Department has designated at least three Iranian officials using this visa restriction authority. Two IRGC interrogators and their families were banned from visas in March 2021 for their alleged involvement in the torture of political detainees, and in October the State Department appointed the police chief of Iran’s central province of Isfahan for protest-related violations.

Proponents say wider use of these visa bans could instill some hesitation in the decision-making of grassroots Iranian officials as protests against the regime continue.

Critics of the legislation will likely wonder if it is right to punish children for the sins of their parents. It’s also unclear how many Iranian officials and their descendants even seek to enter the United States to travel, work or study, though Wilson’s office says determining that number is one of the purposes of the legislation.

The media has already identified several relatives of Iranian officials living in the United States, including Masoumeh’s son Mary Ebtekar, who acted as a spokesperson for the hostage takers during the 1979 embassy takeover. .

Their names are known to the US government. A former US official said the State Department maintains records of Iranian officials and their relatives who travel to the United States on temporary or more permanent visas.

Washington has already decided to restrict visas for high-ranking Iranians. A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Al-Monitor that former President Donald Trump’s 2019 proclamation barring entry to senior Iranian government officials and their families remains in effect.

Each visa application is reviewed on a case-by-case basis and because visa records are subject to visa confidentiality under US law, no other details can be disclosed, the spokesperson said, adding that exceptions can be made for those whose entry would be in the interests of the United States, such as compliance with obligations under international agreements.

The Biden administration, for example, granted visas to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian officials traveling to New York to attend the UN General Assembly summit in September, as required by a pact. of 1947 with the United Nations. The REGIME law also makes an exception for Iranians coming on UN business.

The new legislation comes as protests, which began in mid-September following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, have turned into a much wider fight for political change. More than 450 people have died in the protests, according to the Norwegian non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights, and Iran has twice carried out death sentences for those imprisoned in connection with the protests.

Iranian regimes’ heavy-handed response to the months-long uprising has been met with several rounds of US sanctions, including designations of vice police, security officials and public broadcaster employees. .

The administration also issued sanctions against Iran’s transfer of drones to Russia as well as its illicit oil sales abroad. In an effort to diplomatically isolate Iran, the administration led a successful campaign to remove it from the UN Commission on the Status of Women last week.

Biden officials have pledged to find new ways to raise the costs of Iranian officials responsible for the violence of the protests. Some analysts say letting family members of public servants know is one way to do that.

Ultimately, one of the main reasons the Iranian regime does the many evil things it does is because it can get away with it, said Matthew Levitt, a former US anti-terrorism official. terrorism and now a Fellow of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

We need to come up with toolkits of several different types that set up costs and might make them think twice.

This story has been updated since initial publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2022/12/bipartisan-bill-targets-us-visas-children-iranian-officials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos