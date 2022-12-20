US Capitol riot: lawmakers recommend filing lawsuit against Trump | Political news





US lawmakers investigating the riot at the US Capitol last year have recommended filing criminal charges against Donald Trump, accusing the former president of inciting insurrection.

In a town hall meeting on Monday, the congressional panel voted unanimously to refer four criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department, which has the final say on whether or not to charge the ex-president.

The recommended charges are those of inciting, aiding or abetting an insurrection; disrupt official process; conspiracy to defraud the United States; and conspiracy to make a false statement to the federal government.

The committee believes there is more than sufficient evidence for a criminal dismissal of former President Trump for aiding, or aiding and comforting, those on Capitol Hill who engaged in a violent attack on the United States, said Congressman Jamie Raskin describing the panel’s findings. .

The committee developed significant evidence that President Trump intended to disrupt the peaceful transition of power under our Constitution, he said.

Over the past year, the Democratic-led committee has argued that Trump’s false claims of voter fraud led to the January 6, 2021 riot, which saw a crowd of his supporters storm the US Capitol building as Congress gathers to certify Joe Bidens 2020 presidential election victory.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the panel’s vice chair, said in her final session on Monday that Trump’s failure to call on his supporters to end the attack was not only illegal, but also a moral failing. total and a manifest dereliction of duty.

No man who behaves this way at this time can ever hold a position of authority in our country again, Cheney said of his fellow Republican. He is unfit for any function.

The panel is expected to issue a final report on its findings this week and make all non-sensitive records public before the end of the year.

These transcripts and documents will allow the American people to see for themselves the amount of evidence we have gathered and continue to explore, Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said Monday.

Trump and his supporters have dismissed the panels’ efforts as a partisan witch hunt.

Our work on the @January6thCmte led us to criminally refer Donald Trump to the DOJ. We now look to the criminal justice system to deliver justice under the law. The American people can assure themselves that they will never be elected again.

Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 19, 2022

The former president chastised the committee ahead of Monday’s session, likening its inquiry to the years-long investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia, which he called a hoax.

In posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, also reiterated baseless accusations that Democrats cheated in the 2020 election.

The real criminals are the people who once destroyed our great country! he wrote.

After the meeting, Trump hit out at Cheney, one of his most vocal Republican critics who lost his primary to a challenger backed by the former president earlier this year. But he did not comment on the criminal charges against him.

But Liz Chaney [sic] lost by a record 40 points! he wrote on Truth Social.

Other observers have welcomed pressure from the panels for US prosecutors to press charges against Trump, saying the move was necessary to hold those responsible for the violence on Jan. 6 last year accountable.

Today marks an essential step toward transparency and accountability, said the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups in the United States. Our leaders and the courts must hold accountable all planners, perpetrators, funders and those who instigated the insurgency.

The work of the committees is one of many investigations into last year’s riots.

Criminal charges have been filed against a number of participants in the attack on the Capitol, including the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group, Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy last month for his role in what happened.

Capitol Hill Al Jazeeras reporter Mike Hanna noted that one of the charges recommended by the panel against Trump on Monday for obstructing official process was used to prosecute hundreds of charged Jan. 6 rioters.

It’s a charge the Justice Department is very familiar with, Hanna said.

The Department of Justice filed more than 900 lawsuits in relation to the events of that day, and [is] likely to bring many others. It is now up to the Justice Department to decide whether or not Donald Trump will become one of those who will face charges related to January 6.

