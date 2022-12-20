Brexit Divide deepens between UK and Ireland – Byline Times





Emma DeSouza reports on the impact of maintaining the vote on Northern Ireland and the Union of Ireland and the EU’s positive relationship amid complex issues on the protocol. Sign up for weekly behind the scenes emails and receive a free copy of the published Byline Times.

As Britain and Ireland continue to go their separate ways, the significant differences between the two neighbors can only be depicted more sharply than Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Brexit has had a profound impact not only on the delicate relationship between the two countries, but also on the future of the EU as a whole. Britain is becoming more isolationist while Ireland leans more toward a European identity. How will these differences affect Northern Ireland’s future?

In 2022, Ireland has significantly increased its presence and recognition on the world stage, establishing itself as an essential member state of the EU and securing an influential position.

Irish diplomat David O’Sullivan has been selected to lead the EU’s enforcement of sanctions on Russia. Irish Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has been appointed EU’s head of the climate talks. Irish trade unionist Esther Lynch has been elected Secretary General of the European Confederation of Trade Unions. Irish Judge Sofra OLeary elected President of the European Court of Human Rights.

For a small country of 5 million, Ireland has a considerable stature that has grown since the Brexit vote.

Meanwhile, Britain is in a depression after 3 prime ministers, 4 prime ministers, 2 foreign ministers and countless political appointments in 12 months. Forecasts made by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) suggest that next year the UK economy will contract more than any other country in the G7 group.

Brexit and the divide in British identity

Public support for Brexit is at an all-time low, and currently one in five Brexiters think the vote to leave the EU is wrong, before the UK’s decision goes into full effect. According to a recent YouGov poll, only 32% of people think leaving the EU is right.

Nevertheless, the British government continues to seek more differences from the EU and risks waging a trade war with the bloc over the Northern Ireland Protocol Act, a British bill that seeks to unilaterally nullify parts of the UK-EU agreement.

This year’s third prime minister, Rishi Sunak, put the controversial bill on ‘ice’ in hopes of a negotiated solution, but voicing the bill to deviate from international agreements has already had an impact.

The UK government’s action has resulted in the EU withholding UK access to the Horizon funding scheme, which is essential to UK universities’ research capacity. Meanwhile, Irish researchers are leading several large-scale projects funded by Horizon, including efforts to create an EU data marketplace and the largest EU farm safety project ever funded.

Ireland has seized the opportunities available by maintaining full membership within the EU and has increased direct trade links since Brexit and expanded international cooperation, including a new electrical interconnector agreement with France.

Against this backdrop of political and economic differences, Northern Ireland’s future is at stake. Voting to remain in 2016, the region has been drawn into the political tide with the prospect of a vote on Irish unity firmly entrenched on the political agenda.

A ‘yes’ and ‘no’ campaign is being developed with pro-union groups such as Irelands Future and a new pro-union group called Together UK led by former Prime Minister Arlene Foster.

In October, members of 10 political parties, including four party leaders, spoke at the Future of Ireland conference in Dublin, attended by 5,000 people. Academic research is being conducted at universities across the island, and discussions, opinions, and polls in the mainstream media happen almost daily.

The tide has most certainly turned and undoubtedly the fact that Ireland will rejoin the EU once it unites will be a huge traction factor. An Irish Times poll found that 54% of Northern Irish people were in favor of joining the EU, and 37% of all Northern Ireland voters said joining the EU would make them more likely to support Irish reunification. There are also changes to identity, with 8% fewer people describing themselves as British in the 2021 census compared to 2011.

Fianna Fil MEP Billy Kelleher said he firmly believes there will be a very warm place in the European Union for the new island. Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh added that one of the saddest days in a democracy was when Britain left. If you look at the generation you wanted to leave behind, you know that they are going in one direction after all.”

Faced with the choice of remaining in Britain in decline and being embraced from within by ardent British nationalism, or joining an increasingly progressive and influential Ireland with access to opportunities and full European membership, Northern Ireland’s voters face a hard time. may not suffer. decided to do it.

The same is true of Scotland. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling that Scotland must obtain permission from Westminster to hold a referendum, the vote on independence reached its highest level to date, with a 56% approval rating. Polls are consistent with rulings, which should come as little surprise. The independence movement is also growing in Wales, which decided to leave the EU in 2016.

For example, if Labor is competing for the support of other parties to form Britain’s next government, the SNP can be sure of the costs a partnership can have.

We are rushing towards a seismic referendum on these islands over the next decade, and we have little choice but to prepare for the turbulent reality of Brexit in the UK.

