A snowstorm and extreme cold will affect the Midwest and Eastern United States this week

In the days leading up to Christmas, one of the busiest travel times of the year, two extreme, disruptive and dangerous weather systems will affect large parts of the lower 48 states: a very intense storm that will produce blinding snow, heavy rain and high winds, and an associated outbreak of unusually cold air.

The large and powerful storm is expected to develop explosively across the Midwest and the Great Lakes late this week, releasing heavy snow and high winds and the potential for blizzard conditions in some areas.

Possibly labeled a bomb cyclone due to its expected rapid strengthening, the storm could bring extreme snow and wind impacts from the plains inland to the northeast between Thursday and Christmas Eve, severely affecting major population centers including Kansas City, St. Louis, Des Moines, Chicago, Milwaukee and Buffalo.

Winter storm watches have been issued for more than 32 million people from Kansas to Wisconsin ahead of the system and will likely be extended eastward.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service wrote that a major blizzard would develop, with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and winds of 50 mph making some land and air travel impossible at times.

While not everyone will see heavy snowfall, few areas outside of California and the Southwest will escape what the National Weather Service describes as a massive surge of arctic air.

What is wind chill? Here’s how it makes the air cooler.

Unusually cold and windy air will be pulled into southeastern Canada by this powerful storm. The cold will seep into Texas and possibly Florida. Houston could see teenage temperatures and near-zero wind chills Friday morning. Below zero temperatures could extend from Denver to Minneapolis on Thursday with temperatures 40 to 50 degrees below normal from Montana to the Texas Panhandle.

In some places, it will be the coldest December weather since at least 1989. By the second half of the week, much of the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes will have sub-zero temperatures , even for peaks with wind chills as low as minus-55 near the Canadian border. More than 20 million people from the Rockies to the Midwest are under wind chill watch.

Cold air is expected to arrive suddenly, with temperatures dropping 25 to 35 degrees in just hours as the Arctic front passes, the weather service wrote Monday. Areas that see rain before temperatures drop could experience a flash freeze, the agency warned.

A potentially paralyzing snowstorm

Along the southward dipping arctic cold front, a very intense storm system will develop. It will draw on the energy of the jet stream, rapidly developing into a major mid-latitude cyclone.

The counter-clockwise storm system will bring a warm band to the east coast bringing mostly rain, but cold air crashing south over its back will support a band of snow abundant combined with strong winds between the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes.

See how much snow your hometown gets for the holidays

The combination of snow and wind will result in whiteout conditions and impossible travel in some areas. Power outages are an added concern, especially given the extremely cold temperatures expected.

In its discussion of Monday’s forecast, the National Weather Service office serving Chicago warned of a rapid deterioration in conditions by the end of Thursday afternoon, with dangerous blizzard conditions appearing increasingly likely. from Thursday evening to Friday. He advised anyone with travel plans at the time to start considering alternative arrangements.

A severe winter storm will impact the region. in Saturday, with potential blizzard conditions eve to Fri eve. If possible, people traveling should start considering alternate travel plans. Extremely cold air and strong winds will bring dangerously cold conditions Friday through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/djlkNWrbpE

— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 19, 2022

Other cities in the region that could be badly affected include Des Moines, Madison, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Detroit and possibly Cleveland and Buffalo.

The storm will begin to organize over the Ozarks or Oklahoma on Thursday, then quickly intensify Thursday evening as it moves toward the Great Lakes.

How to dress to stay warm when it’s super cold

Weather models have been inconsistent in their descriptions of storm tracks; changes of just 100 miles could be the difference between a high-impact blizzard in Chicago and a mix of wind-whipped rain and snow.

As the storm builds up Thursday morning, a band of wind-driven snow will sweep across Kansas and Nebraska, with snow likely breaking out over the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes as the day progresses. Farther east, rain will affect the eastern seaboard along the cold front, although snow and ice are possible when precipitation begins in Appalachia, where cold air remains entrenched.

Throughout the day on Friday, heavy snowfall and wind will blast parts of the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes, though it’s too early to predict which areas will be hit hardest. Meanwhile, heavy rain will head into northeast New England and possibly turn to snow before ending Friday afternoon and overnight.

Even in areas not affected by heavy snowfall, the storm will be a major wind producer, posing a problem for air travel across large parts of the eastern United States, particularly through Friday.

It is important to note that there is uncertainty in the path of the storm system, which will have a huge impact on the amount of precipitation and the location of the rain-snow line. Regardless, confidence increases in a jackpot zone of at least 12 to 18 inches of snow, which will coincide with strong winds to give sub-quarter mile visibilities, or whiteout conditions.

Some uncertainty remains about the next winter storm. The biggest question that remains is the exact path and timing of the system, which has implications for where the heavy snow falls. Anyway, we have great confidence in strong winds and extremely cold temperatures. #INwx pic.twitter.com/QB2NIajTf8

— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 18, 2022

Cold air is already seeping from Canada across the northern Intermountain West and northern Plains, with temperatures expected to drop at least 40 degrees below average.

Driving in the snow? What to do if your car is stuck in a winter storm.

The alerts announce the arrival of an even more severe freeze that will plunge the Plains into an air mass more typical of northern Alaska. When the arctic front arrives at a particular location, temperatures suddenly drop and winds quickly pick up.

Dangerous to deadly wind chills as low as 55 below zero [are] possible, the National Weather Service wrote to Bismarck. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia could develop soon after.

In the Dakotas, the coldest temperatures will be Wednesday through Friday, with highs just above minus 10 and lows between minus 20 and minus 30. Billings, Mont., is expected to have a high of minus-16 on Wednesday; which would correspond to the record coldest maximum of the day, established in 1990.

In Minneapolis, Wednesday and Thursday could both feature highs around zero, with lows of minus-5 to minus-7.

Denver is under wind chill watch Wednesday evening through Friday morning for wind chills flirting with minus-30. The Mile High City is expecting a very sudden drop in temperature. Wednesday afternoon highs are expected to reach 40 degrees; eight hours later, at midnight, the temperature should be close to zero. Thursday’s high is unlikely to eclipse zero, and Wednesday and Thursday night’s low should be around minus-12.

No snowflake is the same. These stunning close-up photos are proof of that.

The freezing air will have a considerable range. By Thursday evening, the leading edge of cold will blow over Little Rock and Dallas, and by early Friday, it will sweep over the Gulf Coast.

Little Rock could have a low of 8 degrees Thursday night, less than the 2-degree record set in 1989. Dallas is expected to dip 9 degrees, which would miss the 3-degree record. In St. Louis, a low of zero is likely Thursday evening. Memphis can drop to 5 degrees.

Even New Orleans can see a high of just 37 degrees on Friday, just a few degrees above a record high for the date. Once again, the cold air outbreak of 1989 claims many records.

There’s a growing chance that cities like New Orleans, Mobile, Panama City, Lake Charles, Louisiana and possibly even Pensacola will be treated to a rare display of Arctic sea smoke Friday morning. Steam-like, the rare type of fog occurs when extremely cold air blows over milder waters.

Will the airport be chaotic on this holiday? Your questions, answers.

The sudden onset of cold air will be particularly problematic, which could cause a flash freeze all the way to the Gulf Coast. In areas where there is standing water on untreated roads, this could result in a rapid icing problem. The sudden cold could also cause the pipes to burst.

The heart of the cold will reach Chicago and surrounding areas of the Great Lakes Friday through Saturday. The Weather Service is predicting dangerous biting cold with wind chills of -20°F and below from Friday night through Christmas Day (Sunday), regardless of the path of the weekend storm system.

The cold will reach the East Coast on Friday and Friday evening, when temperatures drop sharply. For Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, temperatures will be around 10 to 25 degrees below normal and the coldest since 1989 in many places.

Even Florida will feel the cold. Lows are expected to dip into the 30s in Tampa and Orlando on Friday and Saturday nights.

