Recent surge in group A streptococcal infections among British children





In an editorial published in the journal New Microbes and New Infections, scientists highlighted the reasons for the sudden increase in cases of group A streptococcal infections among children in the UK and other European countries.

Study: Grouping streptococcal (GAS) infections among children in Europe: Taming the tide. Image Credit: MyFavoriteTime/Shutterstock

background

In December 2022, a dramatic increase in group A streptococcal infection and related mortality was observed among children in the UK. Increases in cases have also been observed in other European countries, including Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

The worst-affected country, the United Kingdom, reported more than 6,600 cases of scarlet fever and 652 cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infections in just 12 weeks. Scarlet fever is a contagious infection caused by group A streptococcus in children. Around 60 deaths from infection were reported in the UK during the same period.

The average mortality rate is estimated at 10%. The highest rates were observed among children aged 10-14 years, followed by those aged 75 and over.

Number of confirmed cases and deaths of group A streptococcal infections (both scarlet fever and invasive forms combined). CFR: lethality. According to the ECDC/WHO (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control/World Health Organization), Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Sweden are the countries with increased GAS notifications. Spain was removed from this list by the ECDC based on comparisons with previous years. GAS notifications were reported to be higher in Germany and Slovenia based on statements by local epidemiologists in newspapers. The author remains neutral regarding the depiction of the territory used in the map. Data Source: National Ministry of Health.

What is a group A streptococcal infection?

Group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus (Streptococcus pyogenes) is a gram-positive, acid-resistant bacterium commonly found in the throat and skin. This bacterium is known to live in the pharynx of asymptomatic individuals. The highest incidence has been observed among asymptomatic school-aged children, with infection rates of approximately 8–12% in developed countries and 15–20% in developing countries.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, more than 18 million people worldwide are affected by group A streptococcal infection. Additionally, annual cases and death rates have been estimated at over 1.7 million and 500,000, respectively.

The bacterium spreads through several routes, including large respiratory droplets, nasal mucus, sputum, dust particles, direct skin contact, contaminated surfaces, and biological vectors such as insects.

The most common symptoms of group A streptococcal infection are high fever with sore throat, scarlet fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In some cases, an autoimmune reaction may occur after infection. Invasive group A streptococcal infection is most commonly characterized by bacteremia and cellulitis and is associated with a high mortality rate of 8-23%.

therapeutic and preventive interventions

Antibiotic therapy with penicillin is considered the gold standard for group A streptococcal infection. Amoxicillin, macrolides, cefalexin, and co-trimoxazole are strong antibiotics for people with penicillin allergy or intolerance.

The surge in group A streptococcal infections in the UK and other European countries has led to a shortage of antibiotics. Health authorities in affected countries advised against prescribing antibiotics without proper diagnosis. This can lead to further lack of antibiotics as well as the development of antibiotic resistance.

To prevent misuse of antibiotics, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), and Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) recommend that asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic group A streptococcal infections are common and It is treatable among children. These infections are often self-limiting and do not require antibiotic treatment.

In view of the clinical presentation, authorities recommended a shorter 5-day course of antibiotics for children with symptomatic infections. Children can be contagious for 10 to 21 days if untreated. However, most contagious infections resolve 24 to 48 hours after starting antibiotic treatment.

Why has there been a sudden increase in group A streptococcal infections in the UK?

According to a UK Health and Safety Agency report, no new strains of group A streptococci have been recently discovered in the country. The report also notes that “the current emm type has been circulating for the past five years, following the documented emergence of the M1UK in 2016.”

The emm type of group A strep is determined by the amino acid sequence of a bacterial cell wall protein, namely the M protein. M1UK is a mutant strain belonging to the emm1 family. This variant was discovered in 2019 but has been circulating since 2010.

As noted by Professor Shirani Srikandan of the Center for Bacterial Resistance Biology, Imperial College London, the rapid expansion and dominance of bacterial strains with better evolutionary fitness than previously circulated strains may be responsible for this spike in cases.

The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has reduced social and workplace interactions and introduced personal hygiene and protective measures worldwide. This has greatly reduced the overall incidence of viral and bacterial infections, especially among children.

However, overall herd immunity has decreased due to lack of exposure and reduced immune stimulation due to epidemic-related restrictions. This has greatly increased the percentage of vulnerable people. With restrictions removed after the pandemic, vulnerable people, including children, are suddenly experiencing a bout of exposure, making the infection progress faster. This could be another reason for the surge in group A streptococcal infections.

Public health measures, including good personal hygiene and limiting crowded gatherings, should continue to reduce the trajectory of Group A streptococcal infection cases. Additionally, improved genetic surveillance is needed to identify infection clusters.

Appropriate testing, contact tracing, and isolation of infected persons, along with early initiation of antibiotic treatment, are important steps taken to reduce the spread of infection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221218/Recent-surge-in-group-A-streptococcal-infections-among-children-in-UK.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos