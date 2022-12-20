UK economy at risk as more than 500,000 people leave the workforce | economics





With more than 500,000 people leaving Britain’s labor force in the post-pandemic period, economic growth is at risk of weakening and persistently high inflation, the Rhodes report warns.

The Senate Economic Committee said the sharp rise in economic inactivity, where working-age adults are neither working nor looking for work since the health emergency began, is posing a serious challenge to the economy.

Against a backdrop of severe staff shortages across the country, early retirement between the ages of 50 and 64 has been the biggest contributor to the increase in economic inactivity of 565,000 people since the start of the pandemic, it said.

Rising morbidity among working-age adults, changes in migration structures since Brexit and an aging UK population are also major drivers of the increase in the missing workforce, the report said.

According to the report Where Have All the Workers Gone?, a shortage of workers exacerbated by the loss of these individuals in the labor market could hurt economic growth in the near term while reducing tax revenues that could finance public services.

A decrease in labor supply could add to inflationary pressures as employers compete for fewer workers through higher wages, he said. Inflation slowed from a peak of more than 11% in October to 10.7% in November and is still at its highest rate since the early 1980s. Average wage growth in the UK has strengthened to around 6% in recent months, but remains well below inflation.

The report comes amid concerns about the UK’s status as the only country in the developed world where employment is still projected to be below pre-pandemic levels in early 2023.

Reflecting the risks to the economy, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt used a fall statement last month to launch a review of labor force participation, which will end early next year.

Economists have warned that deteriorating public services and record-breaking NHS waiting lists in recent years, along with sharp increases in long-term illness rates, are contributing to the problem.

However, the Lords report suggested that the decision to retire early between the ages of 50 and 64 was a key driver of the increase in economic inactivity, and many people seemed quite wealthy. Although the group said they could feel the full impact of the cost-of-living crisis, which could lead more people to return to work to cover rising costs, a significant proportion of those who quit their jobs in 2020 will not. Suggested. come back

Separate figures from the National Statistical Office on Monday showed that among those aged between 50 and 65 who are considering returning to work, those who are inactive are generally younger in their age group.

Money has also been an important motivator, especially for those who are less likely to pay unexpected but necessary bills or are paying off a loan or mortgage.

Lord Bridges of Headley, Chairman of the Lords Economic Affairs Committee, said: Increased economic inactivity makes inflation harder to control, hurts growth, and puts pressure on already stretched public finances.

That’s why it’s important that governments do more to understand what’s causing the increase in inactivity and whether this trend is likely to continue.

