US Supreme Court further delays end of Title 42 : NPR





A U.S. Border Patrol agent gives directions to immigrants who crossed the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas on December 19, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Over the weekend, El Paso declared a state of emergency, a week after a wave of asylum seekers began crossing the border, quickly overwhelming federal immigration and city officials. . John Moore/Getty Images .

. John Moore/Getty Images

John Moore/Getty Images

EL PASO, Texas Pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 will continue, at least for now, after the U.S. Supreme Court grants an 11-hour request by a group of Republican attorneys general from 19 states seeking to extend these restrictions.

In an order signed by Judge John Roberts, the court requested a response from the Biden administration by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

It’s a victory for Republican attorneys general who argued that lifting restrictions would likely lead to an increase in illegal immigration to the southern border. Restrictions first put in place by the Trump administration in March 2020 were due to be lifted at midnight on Wednesday.

The delay is another setback for immigrant advocates, who have long argued that Title 42 was intended to block access to asylum protections under the guise of protecting public health during the worst times of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the border town of El Paso has seen thousands of migrants arrive in recent days. At a Monday night press conference, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said shelters in Juarez, Mexico are full and estimates that 20,000 migrants are waiting to cross into El Paso. Despite the reprieve, the city continues to move forward with emergency planning, including setting up an operations center.

In a statement released Monday, the Department of Homeland Security wrote:

“As required by the Supreme Court’s Administrative Stay Order, the Title 42 Public Health Order will remain in effect for the time being and individuals who attempt to enter the United States illegally will continue to be deported to Mexico.” The statement went on to encourage Congress to “provide the funds” that DHS has requested for border security and to “advance the comprehensive immigration measures proposed by President Biden on his first day in office.”

Last month, Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that Title 42 restrictions were illegal and ordered the Biden administration to stop using the policy. But the judge suspended his own decision to give the Biden administration time to prepare.

Federal and local authorities were bracing for an influx of migrants waiting in border communities from Reynosa, Mexico to Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration has reportedly considered major new restrictions on asylum access, though officials insist no final decision has been made.

When Title 42 restrictions began more than two years ago under former President Trump, immigration authorities used the policy to quickly deport almost any migrant they encountered without giving them the opportunity to seek asylum. or other protections under US law.

Shortly after taking office, the Biden administration exempted unaccompanied migrant children from the policy. It has also enabled many migrant families to seek asylum in the United States. Yet the administration kept Title 42 in place for more than a year and defended it in court when necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In April of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Title 42 restrictions were no longer necessary to protect public health and decided to end the policy.

But that effort was blocked by a federal judge in Louisiana, in a separate case brought by a group of Republican attorneys general. They argued that the CDC failed to follow proper procedures to terminate Title 42 and should have considered the impact on state health care systems and other costs.

Since then, immigration authorities have continued to enforce the policy for single adults and some families, deporting migrants well over two million times since Biden took office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/19/1143470161/supreme-court-title-42-stay-migrants-asylum-immigration-venezuela The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos