Critical help on energy bills for millions of households across Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Winter energy bill assistance is under way for millions of households across the UK as the UK Government today confirmed the details of a single £600 payment to help with heating and electricity bills for Northern Ireland households and how it will be used. Alternative fuels and homes that do not have a direct relationship with an energy provider will receive assistance with their energy costs.

These initiatives bolster the government’s cost-of-living assistance package to reduce energy bills for households across the UK. This includes an energy price guarantee that will save the average household in the UK this winter around 900, and equivalent support in Northern Ireland.

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said:

While energy prices around the world have skyrocketed as a result of Putin’s illegal war, we continue to work hard and with urgency to help families across the UK and this update gives people more confidence on how and when to provide fuel cost assistance. provide.

We are already limiting the amount suppliers can charge consumers for energy through our Energy Price Guarantee, which will continue to help consumers through March 2024. We’ve all seen and felt temperatures dropping lately, so today’s update will help millions worry less about energy. And heating bills this winter.

Energy bill assistance for Northern Ireland households

All households in Northern Ireland will receive a one-time payment of 600 to help with their bills. Payments will begin in January 2023. This consists of 400 subsidies under the Government’s Energy Bills Assistance Scheme Northern Ireland (EBSS NI) and 200 subsidies under the Alternative Fuel Payments (AFP) Scheme, payable to all households. In Northern Ireland no matter how you heat your home.

The UK government confirmed today that it will be funding these payments so that electricity companies can quickly manage them, and that suppliers are required to start making payments to customers in January. This means that most NI consumers will receive full energy bill assistance before households in the UK will receive the same level of assistance this winter.

All households in Northern Ireland will be supported with a single payment so that they can feel the full benefits of the scheme as soon as possible. The Northern Ireland scheme differs in this respect from the UK’s EBSS to account for certain characteristics of the NI energy market.

Customers paying by direct debit managed by the energy supplier will receive $600 directly into their bank account. Other customers will be sent a voucher redeemable for the 600 payout, more information on how it works and required IDs will come soon.

Today’s announcement comes as the Minister for Energy and Climate sent out a letter setting expectations, including urging Northern Ireland energy suppliers to suspend all debt collection and enforcement activities by the end of January and to provide a moratorium on payments until the end of January. that came out Where customers are struggling to pay their bills.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said:

I am well aware of the uncertainty and frustration people across Northern Ireland have felt about energy tariff assistance. Families can start the new year knowing that they will receive full support starting in January.

We are grateful that officials, ministers, and energy providers have found solutions, especially given the complexities of the NI energy market. I would have liked to see the Northern Ireland party deliver this as part of a restored administration.

Energy bill support in England, Scotland and Wales through EBSS Alternative Fund and Alternative Fuel Payments

In addition to this support for households across Northern Ireland, the Government is today addressing how the Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative can help those not directly affiliated with a domestic energy supplier, including many nursing home residents and those living in park houses in England, Scotland and Wales. Receive a 400 discount off fuel costs through Funding (EBSS Alternative Funding).

The government is also offering an additional 200 AFP (Alternative Fuels Payment) to help households in the UK who use alternative fuels such as biomass or heating oil to cover their energy bills this winter. Most households eligible for AFP assistance in the UK will automatically receive payment through their electricity provider in February without having to do anything. For example, households that need to apply for AFP because they do not have a relationship with their electricity provider can apply in February through the same GOV.UK portal used to apply. For support under the EBSS Alternative Funding Scheme.

Energy and Climate Secretary Graham Stuart said:

Nationwide, getting this help with household bills could save millions of people hundreds of pounds during the coldest months of the year.

This was a high priority and joint effort with local authorities in the UK, which will help ensure that more than 900,000 households not directly affiliated with an energy supplier receive assistance, as well as close collaboration between Northern Ireland’s public officials and electricity suppliers. Most homes are like that.

For households in England, Scotland and Wales who are eligible for the 400 EBSS Alternative Fund, online applications began in January to submit details along with a helpline for those without online access. Payments for households that meet the eligibility criteria, including those who obtain energy through commercial contracts or are not connected to the grid, are made by local authorities in the UK. This may include:

Nursing Home Residents Residents of Park Homes Residents of Caravans and Houseboats on Registered Lot Housing Served Through Tenant Lines in Certain Private and Social Rental Housing Farmer Detached Households Living on Domestic Farms

Most households without a direct relationship with a domestic energy supplier already benefit from subsidized energy rates through government business assistance schemes. You do not pay your energy bill yourself.

To make the process as simple as possible for consumers, those eligible for EBSS alternative funding must submit a short online form via the government’s GOV.UK page and an application portal will open in January.

A dedicated customer helpline is available to assist customers who do not have online access, details to be released in the coming months. Customers eligible for assistance under the Basic Energy Bill Assistance Scheme are not eligible for EBSS Alternative Funding.

When a customer applies for assistance and the application is processed and confirmed, eligible customer details will be shared with local authorities across England, Scotland and Wales, providing one-time, non-refundable assistance this winter.

Applicants can only submit information through GOV.UK from January and should not contact local authorities in the meantime. The exact date that eligible households will receive assistance depends on when the application is made and when local authorities are able to process payments.

Existing support for energy bills this winter

The government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), as well as discounts offered through EBSS and alternative fuel payments, will save the average UK household this winter around 900. roughly one-third.

For Northern Ireland households, Energy Price Guarantee is already providing equal support to the rest of the UK, helping people using gas and electricity save around 550 this winter. This year, additional assistance is being provided for direct payments to vulnerable households, including cost-of-living payments for pensioners, disability-related benefit recipients, and means test benefit recipients.

The Household Assistance Fund provides additional assistance to those most in need, and $26 billion in targeted assistance will help protect the most vulnerable next fiscal year.

Note to Editors Energy Bills Assistance Scheme Northern Ireland (EBSS NI)

Northern Ireland’s energy policy is the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Executive and Parliament. However, during their absence, the British government intervened to ensure households received support.

The UK Government designed the plan in close collaboration with Northern Ireland electricity suppliers, distribution network operators and utility regulators.

Energy Bill Assistance Plan Alternative Financing (EBSS AF)

Starting in January 2023, the GOV.UK page will contain an eligibility overview and what applicants need to do to apply for energy tariff assistance under the EBSS Alternative Fund Scheme.

The following persons may be eligible for assistance under EBSS AF provided by local authorities, subject to applications that meet the eligibility criteria:

Nursing Home Residents and Nursing Facility/Sheltered Accommodation (Fully or Partially Self-financed) Residents of Park Homes, Houseboats and Caravans that can provide proof of address Social and private renters who pay for energy through landlords for commercial supply Heat Network/Private Line Self-Contained Homes Farm Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) schemes used exclusively for domestic use

Around 2 million households in the UK use alternative fuels for heating, of which around 1.7 million use heating oil as a source of energy.

Other alternative fuels include coal, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and biomass.

Recognizing the pressure from rising fuel costs, the UK government announced in an autumn statement that it would double support to 200 households using alternative fuels to heat their homes. In a further step, it has committed to making alternative fuel payments to all households in Northern Ireland so that those who rely on alternative fuels for heat can receive payments as quickly as possible. This is the majority of households in Northern Ireland (68%).

In the UK, the majority of households eligible for alternative fuel payment schemes will automatically receive payment through their electricity supplier without having to do anything.

For a small number of customers who cannot receive funding automatically, for example households in the UK who do not have a direct relationship with their electricity provider, the Government will ensure that these households have a pathway to apply for and receive 200% assistance.

