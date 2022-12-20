As US debates Title 42 policy, asylum seekers left in limbo | News on the US-Mexico border





Juan Jos stands on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River, his brown eyes fixed on the long line that winds just across the water. There, about 200 people are waiting to cross into the United States, part of a recent influx of asylum seekers heading to the border town of El Paso, Texas.

But the 19-year-old Venezuelan is not one of them. For the three days since his arrival, Juan Jos has bided his time, waiting to see if a controversial US border policy known as Title 42 will come to an end.

A rarely used section of the US Code dating back to 1944, Title 42 allows the federal government to refuse asylum seekers on public health grounds. Former President Donald Trump first invoked the law in March 2020 as the United States grappled with the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in the years since, Title 42 has been used to deport millions of asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, sparking an outcry that it violates their right to due process.

In November, a U.S. District Court judge declared the policy arbitrary and capricious, deciding to end Title 42. But the U.S. Supreme Court intervened on Monday to temporarily block the proposed expiration date of 21 December. The decision comes in response to a petition from Republican officials from 19 states, who warned of an increase in the number of asylum seekers if Title 42 expires.

The uncertainty surrounding Title 42 has left individuals like Juan Jos in limbo, unsure of their future. And cities like El Paso continue to prepare for increased border crossings, with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declaring a state of emergency on Saturday.

As an icy wind whips his rugged jacket, Juan Jos stuffs his trembling hands into his pockets and tells his story. It has been exactly two months since he left his home for the United States; he did not tell his parents about his plans until he was already in Colombia.

His father was surprised and sad, Juan Jos said, but he understood his son’s desire to earn money to take care of his brothers. Besides, what could his father do about it, anyway? I was already on a trip.

As he crossed Colombia heading north to Panama, Juan Jos passed through the dense and treacherous forests of the Darin Gap. There he saw corpses of other refugees and migrants, he assumed, who had died trying to get out of this goddamn jungle.

Then, as he reached Mexico, he learned the bad news: Venezuelans, previously exempt from Title 42, now also faced deportation, under a deal between Mexico and the Biden administration.

The agreement allowed a limited number of Venezuelans to seek asylum in the United States, but only if they could afford a passport and flight and had a sponsor in the United States to help them financially. Those who arrive at the border should stay in Mexico.

I got angry because [of] all the trip I just made for nothing, he said. But I kept going until I got to Ciudad Jurez, a Mexican town just across the border from El Paso.

Now Juan Jos is weighing his options. If Title 42 ends, it may be bound for New York. If the policy continues, either through Supreme Court action or a Congressional agreement, the 19-year-old will move to Mexico.

Thousands of people share the plight of Juan Joss. The potential expiration of the policies has given hope to asylum seekers heading to the United States. However, these hopes are tinged with uncertainty due to ongoing legal and political fights over the fate of Title 42.

Experts like Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, attorney and director of policy for the American Immigration Council, warn that Title 42 exacerbates existing confusion around US immigration policies.

Title 42 is a distraction, Reichlin-Melnick said. Politics is essentially a blunt instrument for a problem that requires complex solutions.

Texas politicians disagree. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott want Title 42 to continue, and their state is part of the ongoing Republican-led legal effort to keep the policy in place, lest a increase in border crossings only overwhelms government resources.

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the end of Title 42, opening the door for the Supreme Court’s decision to intervene Monday. Reichlin-Melnick called the Supreme Court the most likely avenue for the long-term pursuit of Title 42.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has warned of chaos on the US-Mexico border if the Title 42 policy ends [File: Go Nakamura/Reuters]

Other politicians, like Texas Republican John Cornyn and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, have already called on US President Joe Biden to find a way to extend Title 42 beyond its scheduled expiration.

In a letter to the president, the two senators joined U.S. Representatives Henry Cuellar and Tony Gonzales, both Texans, in pushing for an extension, saying the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not have enough support or resources to manage the end of Title 42.

DHS has released an outline of its post-Title 42 plans (PDF), though details are scarce. It largely focuses on revisions to the asylum system, as well as a proposal to send more resources like medical supplies to the border.

The only real solution, the document says, is for Congress to fix our broken and outdated immigration system.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has signaled it wants Title 42 to expire, though the White House is considering a policy that would reduce the number of asylum-eligible refugees and migrants from countries like Venezuela. , Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba.

Such a policy would be an extension of the agreement limiting Venezuelan asylum seekers. It has been criticized for being similar to a plan put forward by former presidential adviser Stephen Miller, a hardliner on immigration who worked for the Trump administration.

Refugees and migrants, many bundled up against the cold in blankets, line up on the US side of the Rio Grande to try to seek asylum [Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]

In a statement released Dec. 13, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas sought to downplay any changes to U.S. border policy should Title 42 expire.

Once the Title 42 order is no longer in place, DHS will process people encountered at the border without proper travel documents using its longstanding Title 8 authorities, Mayorkas said.

Let’s be clear, he continued. Title 42 or not, those unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be deported.

Under Title 42, some asylum seekers were returned to their home countries, but most were simply transported back to Mexico, allowing them to cross the border more easily. According to US Border Patrol data, repeat arrests increased by about 20% after Title 42 began to be used.

But if the policy does expire, experts like Reichlin-Melnick predict that people who attempt multiple crossings will face stiffer penalties, including the possibility of federal deportation, a more formal deportation process that carries legal risk. important. For example, people who attempt to return after an official eviction can be arrested and imprisoned.

There is no doubt that other people will be freed [into the United States] short-term, Reichlin-Melnick said of Title 42 expiring. The real question is the long-term. There will be more people charged with trespassing, more evictions, and ultimately fewer railroad crossings.

He compares title 42 to putting a bandage on a festering wound.

Asylum seekers in El Paso, Texas, arrive by bus at local shelters, though city officials warn resources are stretched thin [Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Reuters]

Robert Painter, legal director of refugee rights organization American Gateways, said the US immigration system is ill-equipped to handle modern drivers of displacement such as climate change, domestic violence and non-actors. state like gangs and cartels.

He is currently preparing to litigate an asylum case involving a woman from Honduras who fled to the United States after experiencing domestic violence. Women like her may seek asylum because there is no hope of protection or legal recourse in their country of origin.

It takes hours of time, hours of testimonial prep and 350 pages of evidence, and I still can’t say that [case] has a good chance of succeeding, Painter said.

Meanwhile, there is growing tension between his organization and Texas politicians like Paxton, who is now investigating American Gateways and other non-governmental organizations for allegedly using Texas Bar Foundation money to support the invasion. of the border.

Border towns have already started to see an increase in crossings, with El Paso noting a jump from late August. Lawyers and city officials told Al Jazeera the shelters are already overcrowded.

Everything is extremely fluid, so to tell you exactly what our plan is, it’s a little tricky because it’s so fluid, said Laura Cruz, spokeswoman for El Paso.

Cruz noted that the city recently spent $9 million to house, care for and move refugees and migrants from Texas to destinations like Chicago and New York, though the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can reimburse the city for most or all of it. money.

Two brothers from Venezuela, Brian and Miguel, take a break from selling cigarettes at a border crossing outside El Paso, Texas [Luis Chaparro/Al Jazeera]

Back on the banks of the Rio Grande, just outside El Paso, Juan Jos dreams of landing in New York. Just like other asylum seekers nearby. Josefina, a 21-year-old Venezuelan, hopes to earn enough money there to pay for better heart medication for her father. Brothers Brian, 8, and Miguel, 11, are also planning life in the big city.

While their mother fetches water, the siblings sell cigarettes to people waiting in line.

They say we Venezuelans are the worst, Miguel said. This is why we are no longer allowed to enter the United States than people from other countries. We crossed for more than a week, but we were immediately turned back to Mexico.

Now, like Juan Jos, they wait.

We want to go to New York or Miami, continued Miguel. They say it’s beautiful, but I don’t know. Is it too far from here?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/19/as-us-debates-end-to-title-42-policy-asylum-seekers-left-in-limbo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

