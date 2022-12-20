Treasury announces information schedule for implementation of Inflation Reduction Act





WASHINGTON, DC Today, the United States Treasury Department announced a schedule for providing additional information on key tax provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. The timeline provides clarity for consumers and businesses who, starting January 1, 2023, will be able to access the tax benefits of most climate legislation.

Before the end of the year, the Treasury will provide the following important information on the tax provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act:

FAQs for consumers about the tax credit for energy efficient renovation projects and residential energy ownership. Initial Alternative Minimum Corporate Tax (CAMT) Guidance Initial Redemption Excise Tax Guidance

Before the end of the year, the Treasury will also release information on the intended direction of essential mineral and battery component requirements that vehicles must meet to be eligible for the Energy Reduction Act tax incentives. ‘inflation. This information will help manufacturers prepare to identify vehicles eligible for the tax credit when the new requirements come into effect.

The Treasury will issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in March with proposed guidance on requirements for critical minerals and battery components. According to the law, the requirements for mineral components and critical batteries do not take effect until the Treasury publishes the proposed rule. Further guidance on clean vehicles for consumers and manufacturers is forthcoming.

Background to the Treasury’s work to implement the Inflation Reduction Act:

Since the Cut Inflation Act was signed into law in August, the Treasury has worked quickly to draft the rules that will deliver on the promise of this legislation. Days after the laws were enacted, the Treasury released Electric Vehicle Tax Credit guidelines and worked closely with DOT and DOE so consumers could easily find a list of eligible vehicles online. .

In the fall, Treasury held a series of stakeholder discussions with Secretary Yellen and Assistant Secretary Adeyemo to solicit input from key groups representing millions of workers, thousands of businesses, and trillions of dollars in investment assets, as well as climate and environmental justice advocates, community organizations and other key players who are critical to the success of the Cut Inflation Act. The Treasury also hosted three formal consultations with tribal governments and Alaska Native corporations to hear first-hand from tribal leaders about provisions of the law that directly affect tribal nations.

In addition, Treasury has solicited and is considering thousands of public comments from trade associations, automakers, labor groups, state and municipal leaders, consumers, foreign governments, utility companies, organizations, think tanks, etc.

Last month, the Treasury issued initial guidance on current wage and apprenticeship standards. Last week, the Treasury and the IRS outlined key procedures for manufacturers and sellers of clean vehicles that are required for vehicles to qualify for tax incentives. The IRS has released guidance on the new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) credit.

For more on the Treasury’s implementation work around the Cut Inflation Act, see below.

August 16, 2022: Treasury Releases First Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Information Under New Inflation Reduction Act

October 5, 2022: Treasury Seeks Public Comment on Clean Energy Tax Incentive Implementation of Inflation Reduction Acts

FACTSHEET: Treasury, IRS Open Public How on Implementing the Inflation Reduction Acts Clean Energy Tax Incentives

October 26, 2022: READING: Stakeholder Roundtable on Clean Energy Generation and the Inflation Reduction Act

October 27, 2022: READING: Stakeholder Roundtable on Climate Impact, Equity and the Inflation Reduction Act

FACT SHEET: Four Ways Tax Incentives from Cut Inflation Laws Will Support Building an Equitable Clean Energy Economy

October 31, 2022: READING: Stakeholder Roundtable on Investor Perspectives on Climate Change, Clean Energy and the Cut Inflation Act

November 3, 2022: Treasury Seeks Public Comment on Additional Clean Energy Tax Provisions of the Cut Inflation Act

November 4, 2022: READING: Stakeholder Roundtable on Clean Vehicles and the Inflation Reduction Act

November 29, 2022: Treasury announces guidance on inflation reduction laws

December 12, 2022: Treasury and IRS establish procedures for manufacturers and sellers of clean vehicles

December 19, 2022: Treasury and IRS release guidance on new Sustainable Aviation Fuel Credit

