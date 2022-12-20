Rishi Sunak Strikes Back at Gary Neville After Expert Comments on British Workers During World Cup Broadcast | british news





Rishi Sunak struck back after ex-England footballer Gary Neville claimed British workers were being exploited during the World Cup.

Ahead of Sunday’s final, in which Argentina beat France on penalties, Neville worked as an expert on ITV and seemed to compare the plight of workers involved in the World Cup in Qatar to the challenges faced by NHS nurses.

The former Manchester United defender also accused the ministers of “evil the railway workers, the ambulance workers and, terribly, the nurses”.

When asked about the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar, Neville said he detests abuses of workers’ rights and disagrees with the idea that people “don’t get paid enough for working in poor conditions”. this region or all regions”.

Commenting on workers’ rights in the UK, he went on to say: “We can’t have people do a little bit of work, we can’t have people stay in unpleasant, disgusting accommodations.

“It shouldn’t happen with the wealth that exists. [in Qatar] In our country, nurses shouldn’t have to fight to gain a pound or two more.”

However, Neville’s comments were heavily criticized.

An official spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said, “It is obviously not a fair or appropriate comparison in any way.”

Rishi Sunak told the Daily Mail, “I think when most people watch Gary Neville they hear about football and want to watch it.

Read more: Health minister sends letter to trade unions to negotiate new strike

Conservative MP Simon Clarke tweeted: “It’s bizarre to compare workers’ rights in Qatar to the UK, setting aside the fact that all nurses get a £1400 pay raise.”

Columnist Nick Timothy tweeted: “Gary Neville (Qatar’s paid lawyer) has used his ITV pundit position to unchallenge the party’s political speech and aggressively compares Qatar and the UK on workers’ rights.

“The hypocrisy is not surprising, but ITV’s failure to upfront is unacceptable.”

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily whenever you get a podcast.

Another Conservative MP, Lee Anderson, tweeted: “Another party political show made by a millionaire. ITV looks like it’s on my ban list now. Talk Gary football and don’t poke your nose into politics. Don’t tell me. You don’t know what you don’t know. You’re talking about.”

Mr. Neville, a Labor Party supporter, replied:

Qatar has been accused of human rights abuses and has been heavily criticized for its anti-LGBT+ laws and attitudes.

The kafala system, also known as the kafala system, allows Qatari individuals or businesses to confiscate workers’ passports and ban them from leaving the country, leaving them exposed to hardships for low wages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunak-hits-back-at-gary-neville-after-pundits-comments-on-uk-workers-during-world-cup-broadcast-12771303 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos