US lawmakers set to back Boeing 737 Max certification extension





Exterior of a long range Boeing 737 MAX 10 at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2022 in Farnborough, England.

Richard Baker | In pictures | Getty Images

Boeing is poised to win congressional support for an extension to an impending deadline mandating a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for two new versions of the US planemaker’s best-selling 737 Max plane. , sources told Reuters.

The Chicago-based company has been lobbying intensely for months to convince lawmakers to waive the Dec. 27 deadline affecting its Max 7 and Max 10 jets that was imposed by Congress in 2020 after two fatal 737 crashes. Max killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia. .

investment related news

Congressional leaders agreed to attach the extension to a bill to fund U.S. government operations and require new safety upgrades for existing Max planes proposed by U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate committee. of commerce, the sources said. This massive spending bill still needs to be passed in the coming days.

Cantwell proposed requiring the retrofitting of existing Max planes with an “enhanced angle of attack (AOA) and a means to disable stall warnings and overspeed alerts, for all Max planes,” Reuters reported on 30 november.

Faulty data from a single sensor that mistakenly triggered a software feature called MCAS to activate repeatedly played a critical role in the fatal 737 Max crashes.

In 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) asked Boeing to retrofit planes to ensure that MCAS could only activate if it received data from two AOA sensors.

Boeing declined to comment, but Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stan Deal said last week that the plane maker supports Cantwell’s safety modernization proposal.

After December 27, all planes must have modern cockpit warning systems to be FAA certified, which could jeopardize the future of the Max 7 and 10 or mean significant delays for the deployment of new planes – to unless Congress passes legislation. The alert requirement does not apply to in-service aircraft previously certified by the FAA.

Boeing said in October it expects the 737 Max 7 to be certified this year or 2023 and last week Boeing’s Deal said it believes the Max 10 could receive certification in late 2023 or early 2024.

Michael Stumo, whose daughter died in the Ethiopian Airlines Max crash, criticized the decision to add the provision, noting that Congress held no hearing on Boeing’s request to extend the deadline. “No data, no review,” Stumo told Reuters on Monday. “That’s how people die on airplanes.”

Boeing won key support from aviation unions last week, according to unpublished letters seen by Reuters.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers President Robert Martinez told Congress leaders in December 14 letters seen by Reuters that “deadline threatens to cancel Max aircraft programs -10 and Max-7, which would have devastating effects on thousands of workers and their communities across the United States, as well as the future of the American aerospace industry.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/19/us-lawmakers-set-to-back-boeing-737-max-certification-extension.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos