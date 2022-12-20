UK bid to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal: High Court | migration news





The UK government’s plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal, and two high court judges have ruled in favor of the controversial policy’s supporters.

But judges also foreshadowed more legal battles to come, saying Monday the government failed to take into account the individual circumstances of those it seeks to deport.

A court hearing in the case is scheduled for next month and an appeal is likely.

Several asylum seekers, aid groups and border officials have sued to prevent the Conservative government from acting under an expulsion agreement with Rwanda that will see refugees arriving in Britain by boat being sent to the East African country.

Asylum seekers must submit an asylum application in Rwanda. Those who are not granted asylum in Rwanda can stay elsewhere under the plan or attempt resettlement in a third country.

The court concluded that it was lawful for the government to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda and have their asylum claims decided in Rwanda rather than Britain, Judge Clive Lewis said.

But he added that the government would have to decide for each individual’s specific circumstances whether his asylum application should be decided in the UK or whether there are other reasons why he should not be transferred to Rwanda.

The Home Secretary did not adequately consider the circumstances of the eight individual claimants we considered, the judge said.

Rwanda’s plan may have been upheld by the High Court, but that doesn’t mean it’s morally acceptable.

These are dark days for human rights in the UK.

A humane government will focus on safe legal routes to England, not demonization and deportation.

really disappointed

Eber Solomon, chairman of the Charitable Refugee Council, said the group was very disappointed with the ruling.

He said treating safety-seeking people like human cargo and transporting them to other countries is a cruel policy that will cause great human suffering.

The Welsh Refugee Commission said Monday’s verdict was “terrible news.”

It’s a dark day for human rights in the UK. Our clients live in constant fear of being deported to a country whose human rights history is questionable, the charity said on Twitter.

Reporting before the Royal Court in London, Al Jazeeras Harry Fawcett said the verdict could be appealed, a key court decision in favor of the government.

If the road is blocked in the UK, there is a possibility of going to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, he said.

And this is where it gets potentially even more controversial, as the European Court of Human Rights has the power to rule government policies illegal.

A protester holds a placard and protests outside the High Court in London. [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]

More than 44,000 people crossed the channel in small boats to Britain this year, and several people lost their lives, including four people whose boat capsized in the frigid last week.

Rights groups say the government’s doing business with Rwanda is illegal and unfeasible, and it’s inhumane for people to send thousands of miles to a country they don’t want to live in.

They also cite Rwanda’s poor human rights record, including accusations of torture and killing of opponents of the government.

Britain has paid Rwanda £120 million ($146 million) under an agreement signed in April, but no one has yet been sent to Rwanda.

Britain was forced to cancel its first deportation flight at the end of June after the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the plan carried a real risk of causing irreversible harm.

The British government decided to go ahead with the policy, arguing it would deter human trafficking gangs taking migrants on dangerous journeys across the Channel’s busy routes.

Interior Secretary Suela Braberman called the strait crossing an invasion of our southern coast and told the London Times that it would be unforgivable if the government did not halt travel.

Rwandan reaction

Rwandan government spokesman Yolande Makolo welcomed the British court’s decision.

This is a positive step in our quest to contribute to innovative and long-term solutions to the global migration crisis, she said.

The British government insists that Rwanda was the scene of a genocide in 1994 that killed more than 800,000 people, but that since then Rwanda has built a reputation for stability and economic development. Critics say stability comes at the price of political repression.

The UK receives fewer asylum seekers than many European countries, including France, Germany and Italy, but every year thousands of refugees from all over the world travel to northern France to cross the Channel.

Some people want to go to the UK because they have friends and family, others because they can speak English or because they think it will be easy to find a job.

The government wants to expel anyone arriving by irregular route and aims to strike a Rwandan-style deal with other countries.

Critics point out that there are few approved pathways to seeking asylum in the UK other than those established for people from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

