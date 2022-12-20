For nearly every 100 years of U.S. Navy aircraft carrier operations, one company’s aircraft have graced the flight deck





The year marks 100 years of aircraft carriers operating at the front lines of Americas military capability. Northrop Grumman was there from the start and continues to support Navy carrier operations through: the E-2 Hawkeye, a carrier-capable airborne tactical early warning aircraft; the F-35 and F/A-18 fighters; the EA-18 Growler electronic warfare aircraft and the MQ-4C Triton, a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle.

Here, Kevin Mickey, Vice President of Industry and General Manager of Future Air Dominance at Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, looks back on the company’s long history of supporting the transportation mission and looks to the future.

Breaking Defense: This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Navy’s aircraft carriers. What are the key successes and major roles Northrop Grumman has played since the carriers began operations?

Mickey: Our heritage shows our commitment to the success of naval aviation. Northrop Grumman and its former companies have been strong partners in the development and delivery of carrier-based combat aircraft for over 90 years now. We delivered the first operational carrier-based aircraft to the Navy and were the primary industry partner on the F-14 Tomcat.

Today, Northrop Grumman continues to be heavily involved in transport aviation, primarily through its E-2 Hawkeye, as well as significant production and mission system capabilities on the F-35 and the F/A-18. We are also the primary industry partner on the EA-18 Growler, as well as the MQ-4C Triton, which supports the carrier’s wing with critical intelligence gathering capabilities.

Our relationship with the Navy has been one of shared commitment to preserving freedom while providing the most lethal and resilient systems that give the United States an advantage. We provided the Navy’s first airborne early warning aircraft, and we continue to be committed to the future of naval aviation, as well as a partner on manned and unmanned aircraft in the future.

Breaking Defense: Discuss the evolution of carrier-based operations today and the Navy’s new concept of operations: distributed maritime operations and operations across all domains.

Mickey: In today’s threat scenarios, the carrier and carrier operations play a key role in power projection. Where and how threats are considered in the future, and how these will be prosecuted, has changed in recent years. We are adapting to these changes, together with the Navy.

We provide a number of networking and communications technologies that will enable information dominance in a highly contested battlespace. This includes our work on the E-2D, Triton, and other surveillance systems that can more easily share information with naval commanders and on this battlefield. Connectivity, networking, manned and unmanned platforms, this is what the future looks like, and Northrop Grumman is and intends to be an important part of that future.

Breaking Defense: how aircraft like Triton and E-2D have been factored into Project Overmatch exercises, for example, and other joint exercises that Navy carrier groups have participated in over the course of the last two years?

Mickey: We played a major role in these exercises. Much of it is sensitive information about how they participate and what their abilities are, but E-2D has repeatedly been recognized as the quarterback of the fleet when doing their job with the carriers.

Triton’s ability to perform ISR over very long distances adds tremendous value to future transport missions.

Breaking Defense: What is Northrop Grumman’s role in the F-35, arguably the most important military program in the world today?

Mickey: We are very proud of our contribution to the F-35 and the F/A-18 as well. We play a major role in the manufacture and construction of important parts of these two airframes, including the main center section of the fuselage. For F-35B and C [the Marine Corps vertical takeoff and landing version and the carrier-based version, respectively], we build these sections on our line in Palmdale, along with the Model A. Much of the F-35 rolls off the assembly line every 30 hours. We are talking about the large central section of the fuselage.

With the F-18, we build about 40% of the structure. We make a significant contribution to the fighters that sit on the decks of today’s aircraft carriers, with E-2D, which, of course, we build as prime contractors.

Breaking Defense: F-35 is purchased by several of our allies. Internationally, what will be their role with aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships operated by F-35 partner nations?

Mickey: The fact that so many nations have either agreed to buy the plane or are continuing to consider buying the plane says a lot about the capability of this platform, the connectivity and what this plane brings to a network war combat.

We remain very optimistic about the future of the F-35. We continue to see its role in both land and sea combat. In your opinion, Models A, B, and C will all contribute to future power projection scenarios.

Breaking Defense: Over the next three to five years, JADC2 and distributed maritime operations will need to rely on capabilities such as autonomous operations. How will Northrop Grumman support the Navy with autonomy and other types of distributed capabilities?

Mickey: Tomorrow’s combat will rely heavily on platforms with networking capabilities and survivability to allow the Navy to operate in both contested and uncontested environments.

As we ponder that future, Northrop Grumman provides a number of networking and communications technologies to the Navy that enable the information dominance that will be so valuable in the future battlespace. This includes E-2D, Triton, and other surveillance systems that share information so naval commanders can make informed decisions.

On the autonomous front, our autonomous systems expertise is ready to support the future of naval aviation. We’re already demonstrating how this will work, with unmanned teams running through systems like Triton and Fire Scout. As we look to the future, the company continues to develop new manned and unmanned systems to pair with aircraft as part of the Navy’s family of systems.

Breaking Defense: How can these platforms become gateways into JADC2 and all-domain environments for data collection and transfer to facilitate naval operations?

Mickey: Being able to bring together the capabilities of two business sectors of our company, the Aerospace sector of which I am a part and the Mission Systems sector and integrate them into the platforms of today and the platforms of the future, is an advantage and a discriminator when it comes to networking and communication technologies that will be part of the future.

Everyone talks about every platform, every sensor, every shooter, and everything networked. We are well placed to make this happen. We turn it into reality. And we will continue to make progress on these nodes in the future, so everything will be connected.

Breaking Defense: What is your list of Northrop Grumman’s most significant naval aviation accomplishments?

Mickey: I’m going to take the easy way out and say that each of the Cat series of naval aviation platforms Wildcat, Hellcat, Bearcat, Tomcat is testament to the legacy companies of Northrop Grummans and today’s commitment to the naval aviation. All of this had a huge impact.

The F6F Wildcat entered service in 1940 as an aircraft of the US Navy and the British Royal Navy. It was developed to counter faster enemy aircraft, and over 12,000 of these aircraft were built, including 11,000 in just a few years. My favorite is the F8F Bearcat. More than 1,200 of them have been built. It was the company’s last piston-engined fighter.

And then, of course, the F-14 Tomcat, which entered service in 1970. This fighter aircraft incorporated all the lessons learned from those previous combat experiences against other fighters. This aircraft included so many innovations for naval aviation, and there were just over 700 of these platforms built.

We were also the Navy’s industry partner to prove how an autonomous fighter-sized aircraft could take off and land from an aircraft carrier, as well as perform autonomous aerial refueling. In 2013, the X-47B unmanned combat aircraft demonstration was carried out autonomously on and off an aircraft carrier several times. This paved the way for future unmanned aircraft programs that are planned for Navy carrier operations in the future.

Breaking Defense: Final Thoughts

Mickey: One of our principles is a commitment to shared success. We are certainly committed to shared success with naval aviation in the future. We are proud of our commitment and our partnership with the Navy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2022/12/for-almost-all-100-years-of-us-navy-carrier-operations-one-companys-aircraft-have-graced-the-flight-deck/

