Supreme Court blocks Biden from lifting Covid-era border restrictions | Biden Administration





The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that Covid-era restrictions on the U.S.-Mexico border that were set to end on Wednesday should remain in place, at least temporarily, as a Republican legal challenge progresses.

The development came just as the White House was trying to prepare for a surge in migrant crossings, even as some border towns struggled to cope with the arrival of undocumented people forced to sleep in the streets in freezing weather, especially El Paso in West Texas in recent months.

John Roberts, the court’s chief justice on Monday, at the request of Republican officials in 19 states, blocked the Biden administration from ending a pandemic-era policy of quickly deporting most apprehended migrants or travel to the US-Mexico border. .

Republican officials led by the attorneys general of Arizona and Louisiana have asked the Supreme Court to act after a federal appeals court on Friday refused to stay a decision by judges last month that invalidated an order emergency known as Title 42. The policy was set to expire on Wednesday.

A group of Republican-led states sought to overturn last month’s decision by intervening in a case originally brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of migrants denied entry under the rule of title 42 public health.

The Supreme Court gave the litigants until Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET to respond.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a press conference on Monday that the White House is asking Congress for more than $3 billion to pay for additional staff, technology, facilities detention of migrants and transportation at the US-Mexico border.

The request for additional resources came as US authorities braced for the possibility that 9,000 to 14,000 undocumented people would attempt to enter the United States each day if Title 42 were lifted, roughly double the current rate. following an accumulation of people on the Mexican side of the border.

Title 42’s original purpose was to slow the spread of Covid-19 and was released in March 2020 under Donald Trump, the former Republican President of the United States, which has proven to be an effective anti-immigration tool in accordance to his range of radical policies.

The rule ended up being upheld by the Biden administration, amid political and legal wrangling in Washington, and despite protests from lobby groups that Title 42 is not an appropriate health measure and has caused hardship. widespread humanitarian aid along the border for migrants. fleeing dangerous and desperate circumstances.

Mexican immigration authorities guard one side of the Tijuana River at the US-Mexico border. Photograph: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

The Biden administration has been weighing plans to prepare for the end of Title 42, with government officials privately discussing several Trump-style plans to deter people from crossing, including banning single adults from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border.

Last week, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) updated a six-pillar plan that calls for expanded use of an expedited deportation process. The revised DHS plan also suggests there could be an expansion of legal pathways for migrants to enter the country from abroad, similar to a program launched for Venezuelans in October.

Amid signals that the White House continues to prioritize a message of securing the border and reducing irregular immigration, Jean-Pierre noted that migrants entering illegally could still be deported by other means. , even if finally title 42 disappears.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, about half of the nearly 4 million migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border, a record number, have been deported under Title 42 while the other half have been cleared to enter the United States to pursue their immigration cases.

Mexico only accepts the return of certain nationalities, including some Central Americans and, more recently, Venezuelans.

For months, El Paso has been hosting large groups of asylum-seeking migrants, including many Nicaraguans who cannot legally be deported to Mexico.

Oscar Leeser, the mayor of El Paso, said he received information from Border Patrol and Shelters just across the Mexican border that up to 20,000 migrants could be waiting to enter El Paso. The Red Cross has provided 10,000 beds to help with the increase, he said.

On Saturday, Leeser declared a state of emergency to free up additional funds to move migrants off city streets.

Hidalgo County’s top elected official, Judge Richard Cortez, said in the Texas border community of McAllen, Border Patrol agents met with city and county officials, including in Mexico, to prepare for an influx of migrants crossing the border once Title 42 policing ends. He is concerned about where migrants will be able to sleep or have a hot meal and ensure that the bridge connecting the United States and Mexico remains open to commercial traffic.

If they’re overwhelmed at the ports of entry, they’ll just drop them…and then where do they sleep at night, where do they eat? It just puts us in an unknown situation. What are we preparing for? he said. We were going to do our best. To me, I don’t know why Congress didn’t sit down and try to improve the situation.

