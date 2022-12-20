TikTok bans hit more US states; security firm says most access blocked worldwide





OAKLAND, California, Dec 19 (Reuters) – State agencies in Louisiana and West Virginia on Monday became the latest to ban the use of popular social media service TikTok on government-run devices, fearing the China only uses it to track Americans and censor content.

Some 19 of the 50 US states have now at least partially blocked government computer access to TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. Most of the restrictions have come in the past two weeks.

Some members of Congress last week proposed a nationwide ban, which would follow countries like India that have already banned its use.

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF.O), which sells software to organizations to enable filtering and security measures on iPhones and other Apple devices (AAPL.O), said its government customers have increasingly blocked the access to TikTok since the middle of this year.

About 65% of TikTok login attempts were blocked this month on devices managed by Jamfs public sector customers worldwide, including school districts and various other agencies, compared to 10% blocked connections in June, the company said.

TikTok reiterated a statement on Monday, saying the company was “disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies based on baseless lies about TikTok that will do nothing to advance the national security of the states.” United”.

In Louisiana, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said he has banned TikTok on all devices his agency has, citing potential security threats but not identifying current issues. West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey said he did the same for his agency.

US officials and TikTok have been in talks for months over a national security pact that would address concerns over China’s access to the data of more than 100 million US TikTok users.

Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Paresh Dave

Thomson Reuters

San Francisco Bay Area-based technology journalist covering Google and the rest of Alphabet Inc. Joined Reuters in 2017 after four years at the Los Angeles Times focusing on the local tech industry.

