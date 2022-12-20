Biting cold is expected to hit much of the United States just before Christmas





Freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall are expected to hit large swaths of the United States in the week leading up to Christmas, bringing dangerous conditions and possibly disrupting travel for millions of people.

“We’re looking at temperatures well below normal, potentially record high temperatures before the Christmas holidays,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The polar air arrives as an earlier storm system gradually calms down in the northeastern United States after burying parts of the region under two feet (61 centimeters) of snow. More than 80,000 customers in New England were still without power Sunday morning, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

Braden Ahmed digs after an intense lake effect snowstorm hit the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Getty Images

The incoming Arctic front is bringing “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana,” the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Sunday.

By Thursday evening, temperatures will drop to 13 degrees (minus 10.6 degrees Celsius) in Jackson, Mississippi; and about 5 degrees (minus 15 degrees Celsius) in Nashville, Tennessee, the National Weather Service predicts.

For much of the United States, winter weather will get worse before it gets better.

The coming week has the potential for “the coldest air of the season” as the powerful Arctic front crosses the eastern two-thirds of the country in the days leading up to Christmas, according to the latest forecast from the Federal College Weather Prediction Center. Park, Maryland.

The center warned of a “massive swath of freezing temperatures from the Northern Rockies/Northern Plains to the Midwest through the middle of the week, then reaching the Gulf Coast and much of the eastern United States. by Friday and until the weekend”.

In Illinois, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, LaSalle, Kankakee, Grundy and DeKalb counties. In Chicago on Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures are expected near 30 degrees, but Thursday and Friday will bring extreme winter conditions.

Freezing temperatures, high winds and snow are all expected, reports CBS Chicago. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day low temperatures will likely be in the single digits with wind chills well below zero, according to CBS Chicago. Wind gusts in the area could reach up to 55 mph, potentially causing power outages.

Single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills are also expected in the Twin Cities, according to CBS Minnesota. Tuesday will see a high temperature of just seven degrees, and Wednesday could bring 4 to 8 inches of snow, CBS Minnesota reports. The snow is expected to stop falling by Thursday, but wind gusts of up to 50 mph could lift snow off the ground and cause whiteout conditions, CBS Minnesota reports. Friday could bring the same, with wind chills as low as minus 45 degrees.

A Delta Airlines jet is de-iced in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport near St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. MediaNews Group/St. Paul Pioneer

Freezing temperatures are expected as far south as Texas. North Texas could see a rapid drop in temperatures on Thursday, with early-day highs hovering between 30 and 40 degrees, but dipping significantly as winds pick up, CBS DFW reports. Friday will then bring temperatures into the teens and into the single digits, with sub-zero wind chills.

Friday night’s low in Atlanta will be around 13 degrees (minus 10.6 Celsius) with the high temperature Saturday still below freezing at around 29 degrees (minus 1.7 Celsius), the weather service projects.

Freezing temperatures can take lives in an instant – a heartbreaking reality that Atlanta homelessness advocate George Chidi knows firsthand.

He visited a woman with serious mental health issues in downtown Atlanta earlier this year and found she had died of suspected hypothermia hours earlier. His body was found outside the 24-hour Greyhound bus station in the heart of downtown Atlanta, he said.

“She died within 30 meters of three heated buildings,” Chidi said.

He said homeless people who die in freezing weather often do so because they struggle with alcohol, drugs or serious mental illness, or they don’t trust others and end up on the streets rather than in a shelter with other people.

Homeless people in southern states are also vulnerable to its weather conditions that make it comfortable one week but suddenly freezing the next.

“A main factor is not the temperature itself,” Chidi said. “It’s the rate at which the temperature drops.”

Florida won’t have a White Christmas, but forecasters expect this weekend to be unusually cold across the state.

North Florida cities such as Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Pensacola predicted lows in the 20s (minus 3 degrees Celsius) on Christmas Eve, with highs around 40s (4 degrees Celsius).

