US Senate plans initial vote on $1.66 trillion government funding bill





WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate was set to vote on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill for the first time on Tuesday as lawmakers rushed to pass the measure and avert a possible shutdown partial government from Saturday.

The total funding proposed by the sweeping bill is up from some $1.5 trillion the previous year.

It includes other measures agreed to by negotiators on both sides, including a ban on the use of TikTok on government-owned devices and a clarification of the role of Congress in certifying elections, an attempt to avoid a repeat of the violence of January 6, 2021.

Senate and House of Representatives leaders aim to pass the 4,155-page bill and send it to Democratic President Joe Biden by the end of the week to ensure that no disruption to government activities are interrupted.

“We’re going to start this process today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, referring to a vote scheduled for Tuesday that would be the first in a series of steps paving the way for a passage of here Friday.

While some conservative Senate Republicans have raised objections to the bill, as have House Republicans who would prefer to delay a deal until they get a majority on Jan. 3, Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, said most of his caucus supported him.

“We are heading towards completion of the business for the year,” McConnell told reporters. “And I think in a very productive way from the perspective of the vast majority of Senate Republicans.”

Failure could result in a partial government shutdown starting Saturday, just before Christmas, and possibly lead to a months-long stalemate after Republicans take control of the House on Jan. 3, breaking the grip of Biden’s Democrats. on both houses of Congress.

Budget experts have criticized the size of the bill.

“This budget is too late and too big,” said Maya MacGuineas, chair of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. She noted that much of the increase in spending is intended to keep pace with inflation, but added that “a lower figure would help bring inflation down.”

Bill includes $44.9 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine and NATO allies and $40.6 billion to help communities across the United States recover from disasters natural and other problems.

Ukrainian funds would be used for military training, equipment, logistics and intelligence support, as well as resupplying US equipment sent to Kyiv. It also includes funds to prepare for and respond to possible nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine.

The program for Ukraine includes $13.4 billion in economic aid and $2.4 billion to help resettle Ukrainians in the United States.

The military aid would add to the record $858 billion in U.S. defense spending for the year, up from $740 billion last year and also exceeding Biden’s request.

On the nondefense side of the ledger, bill negotiators pegged funding at $800 billion, an increase of $68 billion from the previous year. This includes increased funding for health care for poor children.

WISH LIST

Democrats and Republicans aimed to fit as many legislative wishlist items as possible into the ‘omnibus’ bill funding the government through the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30, 2023, without derailing the whole package.

It was the second year in a row that Congress had included funding for hundreds of largely independent bills requested by individual lawmakers. Congress dropped these “earmarks” a decade ago after a series of corruption scandals, but has brought them back in recent years as a way to bolster legislature buy-in for spending bills.

Among the most significant additions is the bipartisan Voter Count Act, which revises and clarifies the Congressional certification process for presidential elections.

Democrats and many Republicans see the measure as crucial to avoiding a repeat of the chaos that unfolded nearly two years ago when a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building in an attempt to reverse the victory of Biden.

US lawmakers also included a proposal to ban federal employees from using the Chinese app TikTok on government-owned devices. And they backed a proposal to lift an impending deadline for a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for two new versions of Boeing Co’s 737 MAX plane (BA.N).

Measures left out include legislation that would have granted citizenship to “dream” immigrants, who entered the United States illegally as children.

Supporters of criminal justice reform also left largely empty-handed, after the collapse of a compromise measure that would have dramatically reduced the sentencing disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine.

The cannabis industry also suffered a defeat after the exclusion of a closely watched measure that would have tightened banking regulations for legal marijuana businesses.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Gram Slattery in Washington, additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and Andy Sullivan in Washington and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Gram Slattery

Thomson Reuters

Washington-based correspondent covering campaigns and Congress. Previously posted in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Santiago, Chile, and has reported extensively throughout Latin America. Co-winner of the 2021 Reuters Journalist of the Year award in the business coverage category for a series on corruption and fraud in the oil industry. He was born in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.

