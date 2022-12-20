US trade chief says new tools are needed to counter 20-year China distortions affecting global economy





We need a new China textbook that serves our interests, she said.

Tai stressed that the Biden administration was not working from a clean slate when it came to realigning trade policies toward China.

China’s growth and development over the past 20 years in particular have profoundly changed the global economy and created pressures and distortions that we need to correct, she said.

This framework guides how we must responsibly manage this economic relationship.

The remarks came as trade relations between the world’s two largest economies remain strained. The two sides are locked in a fierce tech war despite a series of high-level face-to-face engagements following last month’s meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Indonesia.

Her latest comments on China echoed views she outlined earlier this year.

In September, she said punitive tariffs on Chinese imports would not be lowered until Beijing embraced more market-oriented trade and economic principles.

Before that, she said the United States needed to turn the page of an old playbook on China, noting that talks with Beijing aimed at forging an agreement on issues beyond the phase trade deal one concluded more than two years ago had been exceedingly difficult.

In July, during the first phase of the USTR’s four-year review of the deal, the White House was considering cutting tariffs on Chinese imports to blunt soaring inflation. But the decision was complicated by the fact that the USTR received more than 400 requests to keep the tariffs in place.

Many of the demands came from unions, a key constituency for Biden, who has described himself as Americas most pro-worker president ever.

On Monday, Tai did not specify what action she would take on tariffs in the future, or specify what new tools the U.S. government was considering.

But she said Washington should explore new tools that it could develop in partnership with other like-minded economies, and that the United States should consider how to use traditional trade tools more effectively.

Tai also said the United States is seeking more choices through the Indo-Pacific economic framework for its economic resilience in a region where supply chains are tightly integrated with the Chinese economy.

As part of a modest easing of tensions between Beijing and Washington, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday.

Qin and Yellen agreed that the two sides may have differences but can seek solutions through dialogue and communication, according to Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu.

Liu said last Friday that the two countries would continue to communicate and coordinate on macroeconomic policies as well as China-U.S. economic and trade relations, among other issues.

Still, Beijing has denounced Washington’s trade stances, particularly its escalation of chip technology export controls intended to pull China out of the international tech supply chain.

During a quadrennial review of US trade policies at the World Trade Organization last week, China’s WTO envoy Li Chenggang called the US a destroyer of the multilateral trading system and a disrupter of the chain. global supply.

Li also criticized the United States for strongly rejecting WTO rulings against Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs.

On Monday, Tai said the WTO was putting itself on very, very thin ice by ruling that the tariffs violated trade rules.

It really calls into question the integrity of the system, she said, criticizing the logic of the WTO as going in the direction of creating requirements and parameters for what is or is not a decision. legitimate national security.

