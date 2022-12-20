British Airways apologizes after US and Caribbean flight delays | Air Transport





British Airways has apologized after a technical glitch triggered a wave of flight delays across the United States and the Caribbean.

The airline said issues with its third-party flight-planning provider were to blame for the delays, as customers reported disruptions in departing cities including Denver, New York and Miami.

Writing on Twitter, passengers including British actor and model Liz Hurley reported delays of up to 8 p.m., with some complaining of a lack of communication from the airline.

Hurley, 57, said she was stranded at the airport in Antigua for 20 hours. Stranded in Antigua airport with no food or water, taxis or hotels offered at the moment. Plane delayed 20 hours, she wrote.

She later added: Still stuck with no food, water or hotel. Pretty dodgy service.

@British_Airways Stranded at Antigua airport with no food or water, taxis or hotels offered at the moment. Plane delayed 20 hours.

— Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) December 20, 2022

@British_Airways kept us sitting in Denver for over 7 hours, pretending they would figure it out, and finally got us on and off. Little to no answers about anything or what to do. The worst airline I have ever used. Scumbags doing this around Christmas.

— Greem (@dankular3) December 20, 2022

Others complained of a lack of compensation for delays.

The airline later said the issue had been resolved.

In a statement, British Airways said: Our teams have now resolved a temporary issue which affected some of our long-haul flight planning systems overnight, which caused delays to our schedule. We apologize for the disruption to our customers’ travel plans.

The issue did not affect flights that had already departed and was not a security concern. Short-haul flights were not affected.

In an earlier statement, the airline said: Our flights due to leave the United States tonight are currently delayed due to a technical issue with our third-party flight planning provider, which we are urgently investigating.

We are sorry for any disruption this will cause to our customers’ plans, our aim is to get these flights departing as quickly as possible.

