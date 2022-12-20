US Seeks to Strengthen Relations with Ecuador as China Expands Regional Role | International Trade News





With Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso at his side, US President Joe Biden said the United States is looking to expand and strengthen its ties with one of its most staunch allies in South America and a country that holds many China’s attention.

Lassos’ visit to Washington, DC, comes Monday as his country is set to strike a trade deal with China, the United States’ biggest economic competitor, which this year overtook the United States as Ecuador’s leading trading partner for non-oil products.

Oil-exporting Ecuador’s already fragile economy has been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. One of Lasso’s top priorities when he took office last year was to sign a free trade agreement with the United States. Ecuador wants to join Colombia and Chile as the only other South American countries to enjoy such privileged status.

But Biden, in the first two years of his presidency, has been reluctant to strike new trade pacts as he focused first on fixing a US economy that has been battered by the pandemic, historic inflation and supply chain issues exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. .

Today we will continue to build on the progress we have made, Biden said at the start of an Oval Office meeting with Lasso. Together, we have reached historic milestones.

Lasso was scheduled to meet with USAID Administrator Samantha Power later Monday and was scheduled to speak with CIA Director William Burns, members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as World Bank President David Malpass and President of the Inter-American Development Bank Ilan Goldfajn before returning to Quito on Wednesday.

Senator Marco Rubio, in a letter to the CEO of the American International Development Finance Corporation, Scott Nathan, urged the Biden administration to increase investment in Ecuador to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

While the Biden administration continues to assert that the United States is the partner of choice for Ecuador and other Latin American countries, governments and civil society in the region lament the lack of American alternatives. Chinese Communist Parties (CCP) current and future investments, Rubio wrote.

I urge you to work with the Ecuadorian government to identify strategic sectors of the Ecuadorian economy, such as telecommunications, infrastructure, energy and mining, so that Ecuador has options, other than entities supported by the CCP, to invest in these areas.

The alliance has become more important to the United States as much of South America has veered left, limiting the political space for cooperation with Washington, whose military and political interventions during the Cold War are remembered with bitterness throughout the region.

Lasso, a former conservative banker, scored a surprise victory in last year’s presidential election over former left-wing strongman Rafael Correas as a handpicked successor. After his narrow victory, he sought to cement a strategic alliance with Washington.

In recognition of the deepening ties, the U.S. Senate last week passed a bipartisan bill, the U.S.-Ecuador Partnership Act, which aims to expand bilateral economic, security, and of environmental preservation. The effort is part of the annual defense bill awaiting Bidens’ signature.

Among its provisions are a promise to transfer two surplus US Coast Guardsmen to help Ecuador patrol the protected waters around the Galapagos Islands, where China’s deep-sea fishing fleet has become an unwanted presence.

Our idea is to position Ecuador’s name as a country that respects democracy, with independent branches of government, Lasso said Sunday before leaving for Washington, DC.

As the Biden administration says it is invested in Ecuador’s success, Lasso faces a long list of significant challenges. Chief among them is the growing influence of criminal gangs that have been behind a number of recent prison riots and a US dollar pegged economy that is struggling to compete with cost cheaper production in neighboring countries.

Lasso made no direct mention of his desire for a trade pact during his brief appearance with Biden to reporters on Monday.

Lasso, however, reminded Biden that Ecuador has been a strong ally, including being one of the first in South America to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Without a doubt, yes, we’ve been allies for decades now, Lasso said. And I am here to reaffirm this theory that we share among ourselves as allies in our fight for democracy, peace and justice not only in the region but also to support your vision throughout the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/19/us-seeks-to-bolster-ecuador-ties-as-china-expands-regional-role The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos