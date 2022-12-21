U.S. Sends Equipment to Repair Ukrainian Power Grid > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Russia’s struggle on the battlefields has led to attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, resulting in the suffering and death of Ukrainian civilians.

Ukraine’s partners, including the United States, are doing all they can to mitigate the damage caused by Russia’s missile attacks on critical infrastructure.

Russia sent waves of missiles into Ukraine aimed at the energy grid. These attacks are exacerbated by Ukraine’s winter weather, with high temperatures over the next week expected to be 35 degrees Fahrenheit with lows of around 10 degrees.

“The administration has been working – in partnership with national laboratories, industry, utilities and the Ukrainian government – ​​to locate equipment available in the United States that can be delivered to Ukraine for emergency assistance” , Department of Energy officials said.

Officials have committed more than $53 million to support Ukraine’s power grid. “The equipment we provide is essential for Ukraine’s emergency repairs in the face of attacks from Russia,” DOE officials said. “This support will help Ukraine rebuild the backbone of its electricity transmission system, which is essential for keeping lights on and homes warm during the winter.”

This effort is part of the whole-of-government approach the United States is implementing in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked and cruel large-scale invasion of its neighbor. The Department of Defense alone has committed nearly $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

Millions of Ukrainians are feeling the effects of Russia’s missile attacks, and the United States is just one of many countries helping Ukraine repair and maintain its electrical grid. “We will continue to identify equipment that can be sent from the United States, in addition to ongoing efforts to locate and acquire equipment overseas that is compatible with the Ukrainian system,” officials said.

The Department of Energy located the equipment, and the US Transportation Command transported the equipment from the United States to locations in Europe where Ukrainian officials could take possession of it. The first tranches of equipment are now inside Ukraine where electricians are using it to repair damaged infrastructure.

The United States and partner nations are also rushing to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities so it can defend against attacks from Russia. “We sent a range of air defense equipment to Ukraine,” a DOD official said. “We have delivered the first two NASAMS [National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems] to Ukraine and we are making air defense a priority in our assistance,” the official said.

Ukrainian officials report that US systems have been extremely effective in countering Russia’s continued missile and drone attacks.

