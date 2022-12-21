US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say





CN—

The United States should send precision bomb kits to Ukraine that will turn existing unguided munitions, or dumb bombs, into precision-guided smart bombs known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, according to several American officials.

Kits add ailerons and a precision guidance system to dumb ammo. They are expected to be included in the next security aid package to Ukraine as early as this week, the sources said, although officials did not specify how many JDAMs would be provided, or what specific type.

Precision bombs could help Ukraine attack fixed Russian defensive lines or other important targets. But they must be dropped from fighter jets, which remains a significant challenge due to Russia’s own air defenses.

The Ukrainian military should also find a way to target and launch JDAMs from Soviet-era aircraft, just as it did with US-made HARM anti-radar missiles earlier this year. . The Ukrainian Air Force has adapted MiG-29 fighter jets to be able to fire the HARM missile. They will have to do the same for the JDAMs.

The kits can be connected to bombs of different weights and sizes, ranging from a 500 pound bomb to a 2000 pound bomb. The munitions then use a combination of GPS and an inertial guidance system to hit a target with precision. An additional system can also give the bomb laser guidance to hit a moving target.

The United States has used JDAMs extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan. The kits have been exported to more than two dozen other countries, according to Boeing, the kit’s maker. To date, over 400,000 kits have been produced at a cost of approximately $22,000 per kit.

The kits, first reported by The Washington Post, give the bombs a range of about 15 miles, according to Boeing.

Ukraine’s next aid package is also expected to include Patriot air defense systems, as CNN first reported last week.

The United States has provided billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February, and sees it as effective in helping Ukrainians fight back. While Ukraine has requested certain weapon systems, like the Patriot missile defense system, the Biden administration has taken a cautious approach to what is supplied to Ukraine and when.

JDAMs do not pose a serious escalation risk, an official said, due to their relatively short range, similar to other US-supplied weapons. The kits would not allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory. Precision Excalibur shells fired from Ukrainian artillery have about the same range, while Guided Multiple Rocket Launch System missiles launched from High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) have a range significantly longer than JDAMs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/20/politics/us-ukraine-munitions-patriot-missiles/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos